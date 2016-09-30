Repaving at 35th Ave SW and SW 100th St on Saturday, October 1

information from SDOT

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that crews will be repaving the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW 100th on Saturday, October 1. This work is weather dependent.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, travelers can expect the following:

· Crews will be excavating and repaving the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW 100th.

· Traffic on 35th Ave SW at the intersection will be down to one lane. Flaggers will direct traffic.

· There will be no parking in the work zone.

· Travelers may enter and exit nearby driveways, but may have to wait up to 15 minutes for equipment to clear.

This project is part of SDOT’s 2016 Arterial Major Maintenance (AMM) program. The AMM program maintains our busiest streets by making strategic small scale investments at key locations on city streets.

SDOT would like to thank the public for its patience while this work is completed.