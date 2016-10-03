Furry Faces Foundation Announces their first ever Mutts 'n Martinis... a yappy hour
information from Furry Faces Foundation
Get your cocktail attitude on and bring your dog! Local guest bartenders each feature their signature drink; delish noshes; dog bakery truck; dog games; two rescue groups; a dog ruff-le; silent auction; and more. You don't have to bring a dog to attend...you just need to love dogs like we do.
Date: October 15th
Time: 4 pm - 7 pm
Location: Stay! Doggie Daycare & Boarding, 10027 14th Ave SW, West Seattle
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1247032711986925/
Guest Bartenders From
-Smarty Pants Garage
-Whisky West
-Outwest
Two Local Rescue Groups
-Animal Aid & Rescue Foundation
-Emerald City Pet Rescue
Special Guests
-Cascade Heights Veterinary Center
-The Seattle Barkery - a food truck for dogs
DON'T MISS OUT! GET YOUR TICKETS EARLY! TWO WAYS TO PURCHASE:
1. Online!
DOG TICKETS are $5.00 and include one dog ruff-le ticket. We are limited to 40 total dogs so get your ticket fast! Purchase your dog ticket here via our Facebook event, clicking on:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=QDP...
HUMAN TICKETS are $20.00 and include food, fun and 4 drink tickets, valued at $8.00. Purchase your Human Ticket here via our Facebook event, clicking on:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=WPK...
2. Run to one of our West Seattle ticket outlets!
-Pet Elements, 6511 California Ave SW,
-The Wash Dog, 6400 California Ave SW
-Stay! Doggie Daycare & Boarding, 10027 14th Ave SW
Note: This event is indoor/outdoor so dress warm or bring a coat
Note: ID is required, even if you are 95 years young
Note: Dogs must be spay or neutered, dog friendly and up to date on vaccines in order to partake.
