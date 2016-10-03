On the Go Week of 10-4-16

Hot Topics For Seniors at the Library

Seattle Public Library, S.W. Branch

9010 35th Ave. S.W.

Wed., Oct. 5, Noon–1 p.m. October’s topic will be Living Well Toward the End of Life: Creativity, Community and Positive Aging. This group is presented in partnership with Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action (PSARA). For more information, call the Library at 206.684.7455.

Words, Writers

& West Seattle

Barnes & Noble

Westwood Village

Fri., Oct. 7, 5–7 p.m. “Mea Culpa – Lessons on Law and Regret from U.S. History” to be discussed by author and SU Professor Steven W. Bender. Words, Writers & West Seattle’s ‘First Friday’ book-talk sponsored by The Southwest Seattle Historical Society. Free.

Karaoke with Librarians

The Skylark Café

3803 Delridge Way S.W.

Sun., Oct. 9, 7–11 p.m. Come out and sing with Seattle Public Library librarians, no shushing allowed unless it’s in the lyrics. Feel free to bring along your favorite book, dedicate your song selections to favorite books or authors, or come dressed as your favorite literary character or figure. Prizes will be awarded while supplies last!



Providence Hospice Autumn Bonfire

Alki Beach Park (fire pit S. of the Bathhouse) 2701 Alki Ave. S.W.

Sat., Oct. 22, 3–5 p.m. Providence Hospice of Seattle invites families who have lost a loved one to gather for an Autumn Bonfire at Alki Beach Park to share stories and remember loved ones who have died. Seattle. Participants are asked to bring a piece of wood or kindling to add to the fire. A separate fire will be built just for teens. For more information or to RSVP, call 206.749.7699 or e-mail Bradley Justin at Bradley.justin@providence.org. For more information visit www.providencehospiceofseattle.org/programs-and-services/grief-support/e....

Plant-for-the-Planet

Academy

Westside Unitarian Church

7141 California Ave. S.W.

Sat., Oct. 29, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. At this free day-long workshop, 50 students (ages 8-14) will learn how they can take action to protect and heal our environment, as part of Plant For The Planet—an international group of 34,000+ young people worldwide who are planting trees and leading communities to solve the climate crisis now. At the Academy, students will learn how to present information to others about the science of climate change and ways to take positive action—both as individuals and as communities. Students will use hands-on activities to teach one another about climate science, how to plant a tree, how to give a climate presentation, and they will make plans with other ambassadors to engage our community on climate solutions. The upcoming Plant for the Planet Academy will culminate in an educational and moving slideshow presentation for families and the public, as the world’s newest Ambassadors for Climate Justice share what they have learned from each other and make their commitments to plant and speak for the trees, and for our environment! To learn more, watch “Now We Children Save the World” on youtube. FREE to all students ages 9 - 14 includes snacks, t-shirt and book “Tree By Tree.” For more info visit climatechangeforfamilies.com/2016/09/15/two-october-academies/ .

Harvest Festival and Trick-or-Treat

West Seattle Junction

Sun., Oct. 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Join us for a day of community fun as we celebrate this season of change. There will be activities for kids sponsored by our local businesses and organizations, a chili cook-off, costumes and prizes, trick-or-treating, and of course great fall bounty brought to The Junction by our local West Seattle Farmers Market.

Discovery Shop

4535 California Ave. S.W.

206.937.7169

October is both Breast Cancer and Liver Cancer Awareness month and, in recognition, every Tues. in Oct. all pink clothing is 40% off and every Wed. all green clothing is reduced 40%. We are also getting ready for our Antique Silver Event starting Oct. 6 with many unusual and beautiful pieces all at ridiculously low prices. All items with blue tags are half price starting Oct. 1. The all volunteer run non-profit American Cancer Society shop is open every Sun. 11 a.m.–3 p.m., all other days 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Follow our blog at www.discoveryshopwestseattle.org and LIKE us on Facebook.

GriefShare

Grace Church

10323 28th Ave. S.W.

Every Sat. from Sept 10–Dec. 3, 10 a.m.–Noon. Grace Church, in West Seattle, will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those that have lost a loved one by death. You are free to start at any time. A one-time $15 charge will cover the cost of your workbook. For information please contact Grace Church, 206.937.8400 or Barb at 206.932.7459.

West Seattle Block Watch Captains’ Network

S.W. Police Precinct

2300 S.W. Webster St.

Every fourth Tues. starting Sept. 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Our special guest will be Alex Voorhees from the King County Prosecutor’s office. Serial burglars and auto thefts will be our big topics of discussion. She’ll provide an overview of how their office deals with serial offenders—especially offenders involved in property offenses (burglary, auto theft and prowl and ID theft). Everyone is welcome, even if you aren’t a Block Watch Captain! RSVP is appreciated, but not necessary to attend. You can email us at wsblockwatchnet@gmail.com.

Early Days Parent

Support Group Meetings

Nurturing Expressions

4746 44th Ave. S.W., Suite 201

425.243.2355

Every Mon., 10:30 a.m.–Noon (except federal holidays). Early Days uses the MotherWoman format to facilitate an honest discussion of the realities of parenting. Trained facilitators work to create a comfortable environment for folks to share whatever is going on for them, free of judgement or advice. You are not alone! All moms (birth, adoptive, foster) who experience emotional challenges are welcome. Come join a circle of parents that are having similar feelings and challenges! Support people and partners welcome! Suggested donation $10; no one turned away. www.TheEarlyDays.org / Facebook: EarlyDaysWS / earlydaysws@gmail.com.

Kiwanis of West Seattle

Weekly Meeting

The Sisson Building/Senior Center

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

www.kiwaniswestseattle.org

Every Wed., 6:30–7:30 p.m. Guests Welcome. People dedicated to community service, and we have FUN, too! Sponsor Key Clubs at local High Schools plus many activities to support our community.Established in West Seattle in 1929. Years and years of service to the community. Come check us out! Information: Denis Sapiro, 206.601.4136.

District Council Meetings

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way S.W.

Third Wed., 7–9 p.m. Representatives from neighborhood councils and other community organizations provide reports on what issues and concerns they are working on and announcements about up-coming community meetings and events.

Stay-at-home dads

Hiawatha Playfield Playground

2700 California Ave. S.W.

Every Mon. and Thurs. at 9 a.m. A resource and community for stay-at-home dads, fathers who are primary caregiver in their family, and other involved dads are welcome. All fathers are invited.

Alzheimer Caregiver

Support Group

Providence Mt. St. Vincent,

4831 35th Ave S.W.

Third Thurs. of the month, 1–2:30 p.m. Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. For information call Kristine Kumangai at 206.937.3701 ext. 28345.

Volunteer with Food Lifeline to end hunger in Western Washington

Every Mon.–Fri., 8:45 a.m.–Noon and 12:45–5 p.m. 40% of food in America goes to waste. You can help change that by volunteering with Food Lifeline’s Fresh Rescue program. Local grocery stores donate perishable and shelf-stable products, including produce, dairy, meat and bakery items. Volunteers work alongside a trained staff to inspect and pack grocery donations for immediate distribution to 275 local food assistance programs. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, please email our volunteer team at volunteer@foodlifeline.org or visit www.foodlifeline.volunteerhub.com.

West Seattle

TOPS Meeting

Providence Mount St. Vincent

4831 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues. evening, 5:30–7p.m. Everyone is welcome to join us at our “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” weekly meeting, an encouraging weight loss support group. Weigh-in 5:30–6 p.m., Meeting 6–7 p.m. Our group encourages healthy living and loss of pounds, with accountability via our weekly weigh-ins. Informative programs, challenges, awards, encouragement and lots of FUN! TOPS is an extremely affordable program. Convenient and free parking. For more information contact: Linda at 206.932.3021 or Jane at 206.938.4439.

West Seattle Lion’s Club Events

Senior Center of West Seattle

2nd floor

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m. for lunch and speaker unless otherwise noted. Call Harvey Rowe at 206.762.1221 for reservations by prior Tues. evening. Lunch $7.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Guadalupe Church

Pastoral Care Center

7000 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues., 9:30 a.m. TOPS is an encouraging weight loss support group with weigh-ins every Tuesday. For info: 206.932.2621.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings

Peace Lutheran Church

8316 39th Ave. S.W.

Every Thurs. evening, 7–8:15 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of women and men who meet to help solve compulsive overeating (obesity, anorexia and bulimia). The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. OA is a non-profit international organization patterned after the Twelve-Step Alcoholics Anonymous program. All are welcome. For more info 206.979.6665 or www.seattleoa.org.

AARP Defensive Driving Workshop

Daystar Retirement Village

2615 S.W. Barton St.

First Sat. of every month, ongoing, 9–5:30 p.m. $15 for members, $20 non-members. Call 206.937.6122 for info or to RSVP.

Business Network with Westside Professionals

Alki Masonic Hall

4736 40th Ave. S.W.

Every Wed., 8–9:30 a.m. Build your business through referrals and networking. For info, contact sfelix@quidnunc.net.

Join the West Seattle Lion’s Club Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

206.762.1221

Meets every Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m.

Irish Dance Lessons

West Seattle VFW Hall

3601 S.W. Alaska St.

Every Mon. and Tues. in the late afternoon and early evenings. Open to children and adults. Information at 206.851.2102.

