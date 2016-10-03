Police Blotter Week of 10-3-16

Safeway shoplifter makes getaway without any stolen items

A shoplifter turned violent at Safeway, located on the 2600 block of California Aveneu S.W., around 11 p.m. on Tues., Sept. 27. The suspect was a white male in his 30s, wearing a dark hoody and jeans. Witnesses said he was about 6’2” with a thin build, scruffy facial hair and a buzz cut.

The suspect had filled a shopping cart with food and a case of beer before making a beeline for the exit. Security ordered him to stop and the man dropped everything except the beer, continuing to make his way toward the door. A witness then tried to block the exit



The suspect ran and dropped the beers, which exploded on the ground. A Safeway employee confronted the thief, who then pulled a rope out of his pocket, which had a lock and a paint scraper tied to it. The suspect swung the small blade at the store worker but did not hit him.

The robber ran off, and police were unable to find him. Staff from the store will send the security feed to officers to follow-up.

Robbers sneak in on sleeping man on 47th Avenue S.W.

Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of 47th Avenue S.W. around 7:40 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 24. The caller said that someone entered his apartment while he was sleeping, sometime after midnight. The victim resides on the second floor, with landscaping that allows direct access to the back windows.

The man had one window ajar for air and said he never heard anything nor awoke during the night. When he got up in the morning, the window in the living room was open and his wallet and cell phone were missing. Police were not able to find any fingerprints.

Home robbed while father takes son camping

A man and his son returned home from a camping trip to find that their home, located on the 5400 block of 21st Avenue S.W., had been robbed while they were away.

The man called police around 7:45 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 23 to report the incident. He said that his ex-wife stopped by around noon to feed his cat and the house was fine.

When he came home six hours later, the front door was unlocked, the back bedroom window was open and a number of items were missing from the home, including a Macbook laptop, a cup full of change, three piggy banks, an Xbox and 17 video games.

Police noted that a patio chair had been placed under the bedroom window and the screen had been ripped out and thrown below. Officers were not able to find any fingerprints on the scene.

Burglary of business on California Avenue S.W.

The owner of a business located on the 5600 block of California Avenue S.W. reported a burglary just after Noon on Thurs., Sept. 22. When she arrived at work around 9:30 a.m., she discovered that the back door to building had been pried open. The suspect had removed two surveillance cameras from the hallway.

The suspect tried to force open two doors in the building, before successfully opening a third door. The burglar removed $180 from a cash register, as well as a moneybag and a tablet. Officers took photos of the crime scene as well as fingerprints from the doors and cash register.