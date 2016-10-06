Camp Victory fundraiser at Salty's helps teen sexual assault victims

For the second year, Camp Victory for Children has been selected to be the recipient of funds raised at Salty’s Tune-Up at Salty’s on Alki Beach on Tuesday on October 18, 2016.

Ages 21+ are welcome for this happy hour fundraiser which will include live music from with Emcee Victor Janusz on the piano, Medearis “MD” Dixson on saxophone, and Conor Apperson on drums.

Camp Victory provides unique camp and supportive programs for girls and boys ages 5-18 who are survivors of sexual assault. The camp includes all of the traditions of a good camp — crafts, singing, dancing, archery, hiking, swimming, campfires, skits, s'mores, and more — blended with affirming activities that help provide life skills to help children thrive. In addition, we offer activities throughout the year like swim parties, bowling, skating and a holiday party. Camp Victory also pays for counseling services for youth, offers ongoing support and mentorship throughout the year and provides education/advocacy and awareness of sexual assault in the counties we serve.

There is never any cost to attend Camp Victory programs and many of our campers return year after year.



Camp Victory will have volunteers on hand to talk to guests. Diners can enter to win raffle prizes drawn hourly throughout the evening. Join us from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for live music, come early for extended Happy Hour Menu from 3:00 to 7:30 p.m. or stay for Late Night Happy Hour 9:00 to closing.

There is no cover charge but donations to Camp Victory are gratefully accepted. Read more about Camp Victory at the website, www.campvictoryforchildren.org.

Salty’s on Alki Beach is located at 1936 Harbor Avenue SW, Seattle WA 98126