Morgan Junction Community Meeting will look at zoning for HALA
The Morgan Junction Community (MoCA) meeting coming up on Oct 19. Organizer hope to have the map for Morgan Junction which will show the initial suggestion for zoning changes on all property inside the Morgan Junction Urban Village boundary.
The suggested changes are the first round of zoning change discussions being led by the Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development. These changes are being made as part of the proposed Mandatory Housing Affordability initiative which is part of the Mayors Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda (HALA). These are for review but there will be a formal “Open House” scheduled later this fall to collect community input.
If you own property inside the Morgan Junction Urban Village, your land is proposed to be rezoned. Come to the meeting for more details, or watch for the posting of the maps and additional information on the City’s HALA page at http://www.seattle.gov/hala/focus-groups
Orchard Street Ravine Work Party
Saturday, Oct 8, any time between 9:00 and 1:00.
NOTE – if your student needs Community Service credit, this is a great place to earn them
Fall is circling in, time to get some last work done prior to the large planting party planned for next month. Please come this Saturday, as always, there will be treats and good company. Meet at the top of Orchard St.
If you plan to join us, please register beforehand at http://seattle.cedar.greencitypartnerships.org. It's easy to do. Just find the Orchard Street Ravine under "Filter by Park", click on the work party, and then "Join this Event".
More info: Liann Sundquist, Volunteer Forest Steward, 206-790-0520
MoCA quarterly meeting Agenda
Wed, Oct 19, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The Kenney Community Room (downstairs), 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW
Introductions and Morgan Minute Updates
- 2016 NSF applications - what’s next
- California at Juneau - pedestrian and bike safety project
- Morgan Junction Mural status
- 35th Ave SW - Phase II update
- New Web Host - Day is New Creative
Old Business
Lowman Beach Seawall David Graves, Parks
SW District Council updates Tamsen Spengler
Murray CSO Update Deb Barker
HALA Focus Group Update HALA Focus Group
SW Precinct Advisory Group Phil Tavel, Jennifer Burbridge
New Business
Westside Neighbors Network Judie Messier
Survey results for 37th Ave SW Greenway Phil Tavel
Morgan Park Expansion Planning Committee Deb Barker
Morgan Festival 2017 Fred Madrid
Beyond MoCA Boundaries Cindi Barker
Natalie Williams - new Secretary Deb Barker
