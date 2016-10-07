Morgan Junction Community Meeting will look at zoning for HALA

The Morgan Junction Community (MoCA) meeting coming up on Oct 19. Organizer hope to have the map for Morgan Junction which will show the initial suggestion for zoning changes on all property inside the Morgan Junction Urban Village boundary.

The suggested changes are the first round of zoning change discussions being led by the Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development. These changes are being made as part of the proposed Mandatory Housing Affordability initiative which is part of the Mayors Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda (HALA). These are for review but there will be a formal “Open House” scheduled later this fall to collect community input.

If you own property inside the Morgan Junction Urban Village, your land is proposed to be rezoned. Come to the meeting for more details, or watch for the posting of the maps and additional information on the City’s HALA page at http://www.seattle.gov/hala/focus-groups



Orchard Street Ravine Work Party

Saturday, Oct 8, any time between 9:00 and 1:00.

NOTE – if your student needs Community Service credit, this is a great place to earn them

Fall is circling in, time to get some last work done prior to the large planting party planned for next month. Please come this Saturday, as always, there will be treats and good company. Meet at the top of Orchard St.

If you plan to join us, please register beforehand at http://seattle.cedar.greencitypartnerships.org. It's easy to do. Just find the Orchard Street Ravine under "Filter by Park", click on the work party, and then "Join this Event".

More info: Liann Sundquist, Volunteer Forest Steward, 206-790-0520

MoCA quarterly meeting Agenda



Wed, Oct 19, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The Kenney Community Room (downstairs), 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW

Introductions and Morgan Minute Updates

2016 NSF applications - what’s next

California at Juneau - pedestrian and bike safety project

Morgan Junction Mural status

35th Ave SW - Phase II update

New Web Host - Day is New Creative

Old Business

Lowman Beach Seawall David Graves, Parks

SW District Council updates Tamsen Spengler

Murray CSO Update Deb Barker

HALA Focus Group Update HALA Focus Group

SW Precinct Advisory Group Phil Tavel, Jennifer Burbridge

New Business

Westside Neighbors Network Judie Messier

Survey results for 37th Ave SW Greenway Phil Tavel

Morgan Park Expansion Planning Committee Deb Barker

Morgan Festival 2017 Fred Madrid

Beyond MoCA Boundaries Cindi Barker

Natalie Williams - new Secretary Deb Barker

