Sports Roundup 10-7-16
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Thursday, Oct. 6
Football
Cleveland 30, Chief Sealth 13
Chief Sealth played Cleveland close in a Thursday loss.
Lindbergh 45, Foster 27
The Bulldogs came up short against Lindbergh.
Volleyball
West Seattle 3, Chief Sealth 0
West Seattle won three straight against their crosstown rivals from Chief Sealth on Thursday.
Kennedy 3, Hazen 0
The Lancers aced out the Highlanders Thursday.
Highline 3, Eatonville 1
The Pirates cruised past the Cruisers in Thursday action.
Orting 3, Tyee 0
The Totems were topped by Orting.
Foster 3, Evergreen 2
Foster edged Evergreen in five Thursday.
Girls soccer
Chief Sealth 7, Cleveland 0
Chief Sealth conquered Cleveland on Thursday.
Kennedy 1, Kent-Meridian 0
Kennedy Catholic blanked the Royals of Kent-Meridian.
Kentridge 3, Mt. Rainier 0
The Rams were shut down by the Chargers.
Evergreen 2, Washington 2
The Wolverines played the Patriots to a tie Thursday.
White River 10, Foster 0
The Hornets buzzed by the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Highline 7, Tyee 0
Highline topped Tyee in Thursday action.
Cascade Christian 3, SCS 0
Seattle Christian took a loss Thursday.
Girls golf
Bainbridge 93, West Seattle 13
West Seattle was beaten by Bainbridge.
Girls swimming
Lindbergh 103, Highline 65
Lindbergh paddled past the Pirates on Thursday.
Foss 60, Foster 26
Foster fell to Foss of Tacoma.
Boys cross country
Renton 16, Tyee 47
Renton 22, Highline 30
Renton beat both the Totems and Pirates at the same time.
Girls cross country
Renton 23, Tyee 45
Renton 24, Highline 35
The Indians were also victorious against both local teams on the girls side Thursday.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Volleyball
Kentlake 3, Mt. Rainier 2
The Rams were edged by the Falcons in Wednesday action.
SCS 3, Bellevue Christian 1
Seattle Christian scored a victory over Bellevue Christian on Wednesday.
Boys tennis
Fife 4, Foster 1
Fife finished off Foster with four wins Wednesday.
Highline 3, Steilacoom 2
Highline won a close match against the Sentinels.
Mt. Rainier 5, Kentlake 0
The Rams swept the Falcons aside.
Kennedy 3, Kentridge 2
Kennedy Catholic prevailed against Kentridge.
Boys golf
Kennedy 67, Decatur 36
The Lancers grabbed a win against the Gators.
Foss 15, Foster 5
Foster lost to Foss in a close match Wednesday.
Highline 27, Foss 15
The Pirates were victorious against Foss, however.
Girls golf
Foster 21, Foss 6
Foster prevailed against Foss on the girls side.
Auburn-Mountainview 92, Mt. Rainier 48
The Rams fell against Auburn-Mountainview.
Boys cross country
Kentwood 19, Kennedy 42
The Conquerors battled to a win over the Lancers.
Tahoma 18, Mt. Rainier 45
Kentridge 19, Mt. Rainier 43
The Rams suffered a pair of losses Wednesday.
Garfield 18, Rainier Beach 66, Seattle Prep 75, Chief Sealth 87
The Seahawks were beaten by three Metro League foes Wednesday.
Girls cross country
Kennedy 22, Kentwood 40
The Lancers fended off the Conquerors on the girls side Wednesday.
Kentridge 20, Mt. Rainier 39
Tahoma 15, Mt. Rainier 39
Mount Rainier came up short against two opponents.
Garfield 15, Seattle Prep 45, Chief Sealth 85, Rainier Beach NS
The Seahawks won against one of three Wednesday.
Holy Names 24, Nathan Hale 46, West Seattle 81, Franklin 94
West Seattle was a winner against one of three foes.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Girls soccer
West Seattle 3, Chief Sealth 1
West Seattle waltzed past their crosstown rivals Tuesday.
Kennedy 3, Hazen 1
Kennedy Catholic downed the Highlanders.
Tahoma 2, Mt. Rainier 0
The Rams were blanked by the Bears.
Orting 8, Tyee 1
Tyee took a loss against Orting Tuesday.
Highline 4, Eatonville 0
The Pirates shut down Eatonville in Tuesday action.
Foster 2, Evergreen 1
Evergreen was edged by the Bulldogs.
SCS 2, Bellevue Christian 1
The Warriors were winners on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Fife 3, Foster 1
Foster fell in four against Fife.
West Seattle 3, Franklin 1
The Wildcats beat the Quakers on Tuesday.
Ballard 3, Chief Sealth 0
The Seahawks were swept by Ballard.
Kentwood 3, Kennedy 2
The Lancers lost a close match Tuesday.
Kent-Meridian 3, Mt. Rainier 0
Mount Rainier was topped by the Royals.
River Ridge 3, Tyee 0
River Ridge routed the Totems on Tuesday.
Highline 3, Renton 0
Highline swept Renton in three.
White River 3, Evergreen 0
Evergreen lost in three to the Hornets.
Seattle Lutheran 3, Pope John Paul II 0
The Saints were victorious Tuesday.
Girls swimming
Mt. Rainier 120, Hazen 63
The Rams splashed to a win Tuesday.
Renton 88, Foster 14
Foster fell to the Indians on Tuesday.
Highline 96, Eatonville 72
The Pirates won a close meet against the Cruisers.
Eatonville 131, Evergreen 0
Evergreen came up empty against Eatonville.
Eatonville 127, Tyee 6
Eatonville also won big against the Totems.
Boys golf
Auburn-Mountainview 76, Mt. Rainier 69
Auburn-Mountainview edged the Rams Tuesday.
Washington 24, Foster 5
Foster lost a low-scoring match.
Girls golf
Foster 22, Washington 18
The Bulldogs won in girls action Tuesday.
Monday, Oct. 3
Girls golf
West Seattle 45, Chief Sealth 15
The Wildcats won against the Seahawks on Monday.
Boys golf
West Seattle 119, Chief Sealth 41
West Seattle also won on the boys side Monday.
Boys tennis
Kennedy 3, Tahoma 1
The Lancers bested the Bears last Monday.
Mt. Rainier 3, Hazen 2
The Rams took three of five against the Highlanders.
Washington 3, Foster 2
Foster was edged by Washington on Monday.
