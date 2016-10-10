Are you are Trivia expert? Trivia Night at Senior Center set for Oct. 18

TRIVIA NIGHT! A Fundraiser for The Senior Center of West Seattle is set for Tuesday Oct. 18.

Doors open at 7 pm, trivia starts at 7:30 Prizes for the top 4 teams. Hosted by Phil Tavel. Complimentary snacks and no-host bar with beer, wine, and Mai Tais from West 5. Tons of prizes!

$12 per person in advance, $15 at the door. Save big and buy a table! Just $10 per person for a group of 5 or more. Register at the front desk, call 206 932 4044 x1 to register or visit www.sc-ws.org online.

Sponsored by West 5, Talarico’s, and Terry Holm.