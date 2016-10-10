Four townhouses proposed for Delridge Way SW

Seattle DPD

A land use application has been filed with the Seattle DPD to construct four three story town homes on Delridge Way SW.

A Land use application has been filed (project number 3023707) to allow four, three-story single family residences to be constructed in an environmentally critical area at 5201 Delridge Way SW.

Surface parking for four vehicles would be provided. Existing structures would be demolished. The environmental review includes future unit lot subdivision.

The owner is KIRK Vanlandeghen and his company Restructure, LLC.