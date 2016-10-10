Monsters will run through Lincoln Park Oct. 29
Annual Monster Dash and Kids dash will feature costumed runners
Don't be frightened, but monsters will be running through Lincoln Park later this month. On SAT. OCT 29
Lincoln Park is the site of the annual Monster Dash.
The 5K Run starts at 9am with Kids Dash starting at 10am.
A Costume contest and race awards ceremony starts at 10:30AM
You can register here online.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
IN-PERSON REGISTRATION @ WEST SEATTLE RUNNER
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22ND 10AM-12PM
PRE-RACE PACKET PICK-UP @ WEST SEATTLE RUNNER
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28TH 4-7PM
RACE DAY
8AM
Day-of Registration & Packet Pick-up
9AM
5K Race Start
10AM
Kids Dashes Start
10:30AM
Awards Ceremony
10:45AM
Costume Awards and RAFFLE!
COSTUMES ENCOURAGED | COSTUME & RACE PRIZES | PUMPKIN DECORATING | FALL PHOTOS |
| RAFFLE PRIZES |FREE REFRESHMENTS | FREE T-SHIRT WITH RACE ENTRY
WALKERS & STROLLERS WELCOME
