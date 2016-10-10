Monsters will run through Lincoln Park Oct. 29

Annual Monster Dash and Kids dash will feature costumed runners

Don't be frightened, but monsters will be running through Lincoln Park later this month. On SAT. OCT 29

Lincoln Park is the site of the annual Monster Dash.

The 5K Run starts at 9am with Kids Dash starting at 10am.

A Costume contest and race awards ceremony starts at 10:30AM



You can register here online.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

IN-PERSON REGISTRATION @ WEST SEATTLE RUNNER

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22ND 10AM-12PM

PRE-RACE PACKET PICK-UP @ WEST SEATTLE RUNNER

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28TH 4-7PM

RACE DAY

8AM

Day-of Registration & Packet Pick-up

9AM

5K Race Start

10AM

Kids Dashes Start

10:30AM

Awards Ceremony

10:45AM

Costume Awards and RAFFLE!

COSTUMES ENCOURAGED | COSTUME & RACE PRIZES | PUMPKIN DECORATING | FALL PHOTOS |

| RAFFLE PRIZES |FREE REFRESHMENTS | FREE T-SHIRT WITH RACE ENTRY

WALKERS & STROLLERS WELCOME