West Seattle Helpline

Councilmember McDermott and Chris Langeler, Executive Director of the West Seattle Helpline.

West Seattle Helpline and White Center Food Bank receive County funding with help from Joe McDermott

The West Seattle Helpline and White Center Food Bank Bank recently received a boost, in the form of $2000 allocations from King County, with the help of Councilmember Joe McDermott. The funds come at the direction of McDermott, who worked to include the organizations in a supplement to the County’s 2015-2016 biennial budget.

“West Seattle Helpline has played a vital role in the West Seattle community for over 25 years,” said McDermott. “Their community based support system is a model for how we can support our citizens when they need it most.”



Founded in 1989, the West Seattle Helpline works to help clients regain self-sufficiency after times of great hardship through their philosophy of “neighbors helping neighbors.” Since its founding, the organization has been supported by numerous churches, businesses, and community members throughout West Seattle. They provide assistance for individuals and families struggling to meet basic needs such as housing, utilities, and clothing.

The White Center Food Bank provides several services and programs to seniors, families, and working individuals. In addition to their work to combat hunger, they work in partnership with fellow District 8 non-profit Westside Baby. The Baby Pantry program provides diapers, car seats, clothing, and more to families struggling to care for their children.

“Thanks to King County Council chair Joe McDermott – a longtime friend and supporter of the White Center Food Bank – for the generous one-time budget allocation. This financial support will help the food bank provide healthy food like milk, eggs, and meat to everyone who visits. Providing healthy foods allows kids to learn, adults to have the energy to work, and supports senior citizens living a fuller, more independent life,” said Rick Jump, Executive Director of the White Center Food Bank.

“Hunger is a problem that afflicts too many families throughout King County,” said McDermott “The White Center Food Bank provides an invaluable service to some of District 8’s most vulnerable residents.”

“We truly appreciate Council President McDermott securing these funds to support the West Seattle Helpline's emergency assistance programs. The support could not come at a more critical time--rising rents are straining low-income families and demand for services through our Eviction Prevention Program is at record levels. This one-time allocation will help us keep more families safely in their home and off the streets, giving our neighbors and their children the chance to achieve their full potential. Thank you to Council President McDermott for this generous support and his leadership as we work to create a just and thriving community,” said Chris Langeler, Executive Director of the West Seattle Helpline.

Additionally, McDermott was successful in securing funding for several other non-profit organizations throughout Council District 8 including the Vashon Maury Community Food Bank. As well as, Lambert House and Peace on the Streets for Kids on the Streets, both organization that focus on helping homeless LGBT Youth.

