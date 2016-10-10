Police Blotter Week of 10-10-16

Garage burglary on 36th Avenue S.W.

Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of 36th Avenue S.W. just before 5 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 4 to investigate a burglary to a garage. The victim said he parked his car in front of his house around 6 p.m. the previous evening. Then at 8 a.m. the next day, the man returned to his car and found that someone had broken in and stolen a garage door opener, as well as loose change and a Discovery Pass.

The suspect then used the garage door opener to take a number of items from the garage, including a bicycle, a toolbox and tools, and gun ammunition magazines. Officers tried to find fingerprints but were unsuccessful.



Attempted entry on Sylvan Way S.W.

A woman reported that someone had attempted to enter her home, located on the 6500 block of Sylvan Way S.W., around 4:12 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 30. She told police that four or five days earlier, she noticed pry marks on her front door near the lock. She also found that the screen on her front window was pulled off and bent. Officers photographed the damage but were unable to take any fingerprints.

Group robs homeless man

Police were called to meet with a victim of a robbery near the Chelan Café around 10:43 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 28. The man said about 25 minutes earlier he was shopping at the market located on the 5400 Delridge Way S.W., where he purchased two beers. When he left the store, and started walking west on S.W. Findlay Street, a white four-door vehicle followed him. Eventually, three men jumped out of the vehicle, telling the victim to give them all of his stuff or they would shoot.

The man started running away, but one of the suspects caught him and punched him in the face several times. The group stole his beer and his backpack. He thought he lost his wallet during the fight.

The victim is currently homeless. Police officers arranged for him to have transportation to a place to stay for the night.

Roommates report robbery on 23rd Avenue S.W.

Roommates residing in a three-story townhome located on the 6900 block of 23rd Avenue S.W. returned home from work around 5:30 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 26 to find their front door unlocked and bedrooms ransacked. A large dog did not stop the burglar from entering through a first floor bedroom and continuing through the house, stealing a sound system, Xbox, Nikon camera, Louis Vuitton duffle bag and jewelry. Police took fingerprints and will continue to investigate the case.