Saints come from behind to beat rivals Evergreen Lutheran

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

The Saints of Seattle Lutheran High School in West Seattle came from behind to beat Evergreen Lutheran of Puyallup, 44-42, in SeaTac B League football action at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Saturday.

Seattle Lutheran trailed the Eagles, 20-8, at the end of the first quarter and was still down by 12 at 34-22 at halftime before storming back for the win in the second half.

The Saints improved to 2-0 in league action with the win, tying them for first place with Tacoma Baptist.

Seattle Lutheran will host the same Tacoma Baptist team at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Seattle Stadium with the title likely on the line.



Evergreen Lutheran and Quilcene are tied at 1-1.

The Saints stand at 3-2 overall while Tacoma Baptist boasts a 6-0 overall record.

Quilcene, a team that Seattle Lutheran hosts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, is 4-1 overall.

Seattle Lutheran and its opponents play eight-man (Class B-8) football.