Community feedback needed on K-5 ELA instructional material finalists

information from Seattle Public Schools

Through November 30, Seattle Public Schools invites all families, staff and community members to review instructional materials under consideration for use in K-5 English Language Arts classrooms.

With only three choices remaining, community input is required before a selection can be made. Community members can view materials and provide feedback online or in person at the locations below or online. See the details at www.seattleschools.org/ELAonline

The new materials would be deployed to classrooms beginning next year.

Viewing and feedback locations:

· Boren STEM K-8

5950 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106

· Broadview-Thomson K-8

13052 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

· Green Lake Elementary

2400 N 65th St, Seattle, WA 98103

· Madrona K-8

1121 33rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

· South Shore PK-8

4800 S Henderson St, Seattle, WA 98118

· JSCEE Professional Library (2nd floor)

2445 3rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134