Harbor Island will have limited access Oct. 14 - 17

information from SDOT

Westbound SW Spokane St at E Marginal Way and the off- ramps to Harbor Island from westbound West Seattle Freeway and from southbound SR99 will be closed this coming weekend beginning Friday evening, October 14, at 7 p.m. The roadway and off- ramps will be reopened Monday morning, October 17, by 5 a.m. The closures are needed in order to remove an abandoned RR track crossing and to perform full depth pavement repairs on SW Spokane St.

• Motorists who are not in large trucks/commercial vehicles can detour by taking the high level West Seattle Bridge, using the Delridge Way exit, then taking the right onto Chelan Ave SW, another right onto SW Spokane St, and eastbound across the Duwamish West Waterway and back onto Harbor Island.

• Large trucks and commercial vehicles can take the “official signed” detour route because it is

primarily intended for large trucks that are unable to use the detour described above. The signed detour will direct motorists to go south on East Marginal Way S, across the First Ave S Bridge. They will be directed to take the first exit after the bridge, looping them back onto northbound 2nd Ave S, and onto W Marginal Way SW. After passing underneath the West Seattle Bridge, they will be directed to take a left turn onto SW Spokane St, which will take them eastbound back across the Duwamish West Waterway and onto Harbor Island.

• Eastbound through traffic on SW Spokane St is advised to use alternate routes into Seattle. Eastbound SW Spokane St will be closed at 11th Ave, where motorists will be detoured up onto Harbor Island in order to turn around and continue eastbound via SW Klickitat Way and SW Manning St.

The pavement repairs are part of the SDOT project currently repaving SW Spokane St from SW Klickitat Way to East Marginal Way S. The project, which began in August, is expected to take up to three months to complete. SDOT would like to thank the public for its patience while this work is being completed. More information can be found on the project website, located at: http://www.seattle.gov/transportation/pave_Spokane.htm.