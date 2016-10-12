Duwamish Alive! seeking volunteers for restoration help on Oct. 22

October 22 is your chance join the community effort to restore native habitat, within the Duwamish Watershed while celebrating the connection of our urban forests to the Duwamish River and salmon. Starting at 10:00 am volunteers will gear up at multiple Duwamish sites including one of our largest urban forests – the Duwamish Greenbelt to participate in planting and removing invasive weeds in an effort to keep our river alive and healthy for our communities, salmon and the Puget Sound.

Volunteers are still needed at:

Pigeon Point Park

Roxhill Bog Park, headwaters of Longfellow Creek

Delridge Wetlands, tributary of Longfellow Creek

Longfellow Creek at Greg Davis Park

Hamm Creek/Duwamish Substation along the river

Herrings House Park, along the river

To volunteer, visit www.DuwamishAlive.org to see the different volunteer opportunities and RSVP to the contact for the site of your choice, or email info@duwamishalive.org

You can also visit them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/DuwamishAlive/?fref=ts

Other work sites include a river cleanup by kayak, shoreline salmon habitat restoration, and native forest revitalization while enjoying our autumn. Families, company groups, clubs, individuals, schools, community organizations, are encouraged to participate, and no experience is necessary.

The workday at all 15 sites begins at 9:30 with volunteer sign in and concludes at 2 PM. Refreshments, tools, and instructions will be provided. All ages and abilities welcomed.