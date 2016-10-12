High wind watch alert issued by National Weather Service for Thursday

Living in West Seattle means our exposure to high winds is enhanced by being on a peninsula. We can expect that premise to be tested starting Thursday as high winds return to the area according to the National Weather Service. Downed branches and trees, a mess on the roads and power outages are all possible. It's a good time to secure items outside that might be affected by high winds with gusts up to 55 to 60mph predicted. The stormy weather pattern is expected to continue through Saturday when a very serious storm comes to the area. Coupled with high tides it could cause serious damage.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...



* TIMING...STRONG WINDS COULD RISE ACROSS THE WESTERN WASHINGTON LOWLANDS EARLY THURSDAY EVENING...WITH WINDS LIKELY PEAKING AROUND MIDNIGHT OR DURING THE EARLY HOURS OF FRIDAY MORNING.

* WINDS...SOUTH TO SOUTHEAST WINDS 25 TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE WASHINGTON COAST AND IN THE NORTH INTERIOR OF WESTERN WASHINGTON WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 60 MPH. WINDS IN THE PUGET SOUND REGION AND SOUTHWEST INTERIOR COULD REACH 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS 45 TO 55 MPH.

* IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS...IF THEY OCCUR...COULD BREAK TREE LIMBS AND TOPPLE SMALL TREES...AND THIS IS OCCASIONALLY A CAUSEOF FATALITIES DURING WESTERN WASHINGTON WIND STORMS. IN ADDITION...POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR DAMAGING WINDS. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 30 TO 40 MPH...OR GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH OR STRONGER MAY OCCUR.

Here are the predicted winds and wave heights for the next few days:

PUGET SOUND AND HOOD CANAL-

900 AM PDT WED OCT 12 2016

TODAY

S WIND TO 10 KT. WIND WAVES 1 FT OR LESS.

TONIGHT

S WIND 5 TO 15 KT...BECOMING 10 TO 20 KT AFTER MIDNIGHT.

WIND WAVES 1 TO 3 FT. A CHANCE OF RAIN IN THE EVENING...THEN RAIN

AFTER MIDNIGHT.

THU

S WIND 10 TO 20 KT...BECOMING 5 TO 15 KT IN THE AFTERNOON.

WIND WAVES 1 TO 3 FT. RAIN.

THU NIGHT

SE WIND 20 TO 30 KT...BECOMING S 30 TO 40 KT AFTER

MIDNIGHT. WIND WAVES 3 TO 5 FT...BUILDING TO 5 TO 7 FT AFTER

MIDNIGHT.

FRI

S WIND 20 TO 30 KT...EASING TO 10 TO 20 KT IN THE AFTERNOON.

WIND WAVES 3 TO 5 FT...SUBSIDING TO 1 TO 3 FT IN THE AFTERNOON.

FRI NIGHT

S WIND 10 TO 20 KT. WIND WAVES 1 TO 3 FT.

SAT

SE WIND 25 TO 35 KT...BECOMING S 30 TO 40 KT. WIND WAVES

5 TO 7 FT.

SUN

S WIND 20 TO 30 KT...EASING TO 5 TO 15 KT. WIND WAVES 3 TO

5 FT...SUBSIDING TO 2 FT OR LESS.

