UPDATE Furry Faces Foundation postpones their first ever Mutts 'n Martinis... a yappy hour

UPDATE Oct. 13
The event scheduled by Furry Faces Foundation, "Mutts n' Martinis" set for Oct. 15 has been postponed. Here's the notice:
We have made the difficult decision to postpone our ‘Mutts ‘n ‘Martinis…a yappy hour’ event, which was scheduled for this Saturday, October 15th from 4 pm – 7pm. We are very sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this decision may cause.
FAQs
Q: Why did Furry Faces decide to postpone Mutts ‘n’ Martinis?
Safety first. There is enough evidence to suggest our area is likely to experience very high winds and buckets full of rain which could create hazardous driving and walking conditions; scared dogs that could bolt; power outages during the event; and other safety concerns.
Dogs will not enjoy themselves. Happy dogs = happy people and vice a versa. High winds and rain will not be fun to play in, plus would blow through Stay! Doggie Daycare’s interior, creating miserable conditions. We want our canine and human guests to enjoy themselves during this cocktail event.
Q: We purchased our tickets via Paypal. What do we do?
Answer: Furry Faces Foundation will be emailing you to see if you want us to refund you or if you would like to ‘hold onto’ your ticket(s) as this event will be rescheduled. It’s too fun to not reschedule!
Q: We purchased our tickets at one of your four tickets outlets? What do we do?ac
Answer: Furry Faces Foundation will refund the price of your tickets or if you would like to ‘hold onto’ your ticket(s) as this event will be rescheduled. If you would like a refund, please visit our ticket outlet from where you purchased the tickets.
Q: Do you have a new date for Mutts ‘n Martinis? If not, how do I hear about it once the new date has been determined?
Answer: Not at this time. We need to coordinate with all of our business partners and the Washington State Liquor Board, WSLB, who has a 45 day permit process. We are not sure if the WSLB is able to authorize a date change or if we will have to start the application process over.
Thank you for your understanding and for supporting Furry Faces Foundation and this event. Be safe this weekend and we will see you soon!
Cheers,
Teri, Tammy & Linda of Furry Faces Foundation
Lee of Stay! Doggie Daycare Pack Leader
Original Post Oct. 3
information from Furry Faces Foundation
Get your cocktail attitude on and bring your dog! Local guest bartenders each feature their signature drink; delish noshes; dog bakery truck; dog games; two rescue groups; a dog ruff-le; silent auction; and more. You don't have to bring a dog to attend...you just need to love dogs like we do.
Date: October 15th
Time: 4 pm - 7 pm
Location: Stay! Doggie Daycare & Boarding, 10027 14th Ave SW, West Seattle
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1247032711986925/
Guest Bartenders From
-Smarty Pants Garage
-Whisky West
-Outwest
Two Local Rescue Groups
-Animal Aid & Rescue Foundation
-Emerald City Pet Rescue
Special Guests
-Cascade Heights Veterinary Center
-The Seattle Barkery - a food truck for dogs
DON'T MISS OUT! GET YOUR TICKETS EARLY! TWO WAYS TO PURCHASE:
1. Online!
DOG TICKETS are $5.00 and include one dog ruff-le ticket. We are limited to 40 total dogs so get your ticket fast! Purchase your dog ticket here via our Facebook event, clicking on:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=QDP...
HUMAN TICKETS are $20.00 and include food, fun and 4 drink tickets, valued at $8.00. Purchase your Human Ticket here via our Facebook event, clicking on:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=WPK...
2. Run to one of our West Seattle ticket outlets!
-Pet Elements, 6511 California Ave SW,
-The Wash Dog, 6400 California Ave SW
-Stay! Doggie Daycare & Boarding, 10027 14th Ave SW
Note: This event is indoor/outdoor so dress warm or bring a coat
Note: ID is required, even if you are 95 years young
Note: Dogs must be spay or neutered, dog friendly and up to date on vaccines in order to partake.
