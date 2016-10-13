'Bright Room Called Day' is the next production for WSHS Drama Club

Shows coming up Oct. 27, 28, 29 and Nov. 2, 3, 4 at 7:30pm

The next production from the West Seattle High School Drama Club is the play "Bright Room Called Day"

by Tony Kushner. Kushner is best known as the playwright of 'Angels in America.'

The production will be presented Oct. 27, 28, 29 and Nov. 2, 3, 4 at 7:30pm

Tickets:

$10 with reservation (email tickets@westsidedrama.com)

$15 at the door

About the Show:

In 1930s Berlin, a group of left-leaning friends struggle to understand the world around them as Hitler rises to power.

However, while they claim to have lofty ideals, they do not partake in active resistance against Hitler. The main character, Agnes, is mainly concerned about keeping her rent-controlled apartment. Meanwhile, these events are contrasted with a parallel presentation of events in America in the present day by a modern day activist, Zillah, who insists on taking action to fight repression and authoritarianism.

