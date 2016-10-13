Seattle Emergency Hub at Alaska Junction will open Oct.23

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Junction Neighbors Organization (JuNO), Hope Lutheran Church, West Seattle Be Prepared, supporting local businesses and the City of Seattle Neighborhood Matching Fund, a new Seattle Emergency Communications Hub will open at Hope Lutheran Church on Oct. 23.

Please stop by to learn more about how to prepare for emergencies, what the hub will do in the event of a disaster and how you can be a volunteer to help others at the hub.

Grand Opening Seattle Emergency Hub at Alaska Junction / Hope Lutheran Church

Sunday, Oct 23, 12:00 – 3:00 pm

Location: Hope Lutheran Church, 4456 42nd Ave SW, with information tables in the Hope Lutheran Church parking lot, at the corner of 42nd Ave. SW and Oregon Street.

For more information, contact Cindi Barker, cindilbarker@gmail.com, 206-933-6968 or visit the West Seattle Be Prepared website at http://westseattlebeprepared.org/

