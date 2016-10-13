Second design review meeting set for five story mixed use bldg. on 35th Ave SW

LDG ARCHITECTS

A five story 40 unit mixed use apartment/retail building is up for a second design review on Nov. 3 at the West Seattle Senior Center. Parking for 32 cars would be provided inside the building.

The second design review meeting for a five story mixed use building to be located at 9030 35th Ave SW is set for Nov. 3 at the West Seattle Senior Center. The proposed building would have 40 residential units and parking for 32 vehicles within the structure. 3200 feet of commercial space would be at ground level. It is project 3008455.

The project includes 2,000 cu. yds. of grading. Existing structures (two single family homes) would be demolished.

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2016

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: West Seattle Senior Center

4217 SW Oregon St

Hatten Hall

(A recommendation meeting was previously held on May 5, 2016.)

The report from that meeting can be seen here.

All meeting facilities are ADA compliant. Translators or interpreters provided upon request. Please contact the Public Resource Center at prc@seattle.gov or (206) 684-8467 at least five business days prior to the meeting to request this service.

OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMENT

The Director will accept written comments on the design in preparation for the Design Review Recommendation meeting through November 3, 2016. You are invited to offer comments regarding important site planning and design issues, which you believe, should be addressed in the design for this project.

Comments and requests to be made party of record should be submitted to PRC@seattle.gov or City of Seattle – Seattle DCI – PRC, 700 5th Avenue, Suite 2000, PO Box 34019, Seattle, WA 98124-4019.

PROCESS

An application for Design Review related to future development of this site has been submitted to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (Seattle DCI). This second stage of Design Review is the Recommendation phase. At the Design Review Board Recommendation meeting, the following occurs:

1. The applicant will present information about the proposed design and how

it responds to the Design Review Guideline priorities established at the previous

Early Design Guidance meeting(s).

2. The public may offer comments regarding the proposed design.*

3. The Design Review Board will offer their recommendations regarding the design to Seattle DCI.

4. Following the meeting, Seattle DCI will issue a written Recommendation report summarizing the meeting. This report will be sent to those who signed in at the meeting or

otherwise requested a copy.

*Please note that public comment at the Recommendation meeting is limited to design considerations. If environmental review is triggered, comments related to environmental impacts (such as traffic, parking, noise, etc) may be sent to Seattle DCI following notice of that review.

MORE INFORMATION

This proposal may be viewed at the Design Review Program website at www.seattle.gov/DPD/aboutus/news/events/DesignReview/SearchPastReviews/. For more information regarding this application or the Design Review process, you may contact the Land Use Planner listed above, go to the Design Review Program website or visit the office at the address above. (They are open from 8 am to 4 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10:30 am to 4 pm Tuesday and Thursday.) Additional application documents for this proposal may be found at http://web6.seattle.gov/dpd/edms/.