Show the White Center Food Bank some support – head to the 12th annual Harvest Dinner and Auction, Oct. 15

The White Center Food Bank is gearing up for its biggest event of the year.

by Lindsay Peyton

The 12th annual Harvest Dinner and Auction is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 – and organizers are working to make it the best fundraiser yet.

“It’s an awesome community event,” development director Ian Smithgall said. “We get people from all over White Center who come out for it. It’s great to have such a long-standing event - -and have people fill the tables in support.”

Tickets are $99 – and the event is open to the public. There location has changed this year to the Seattle Design Center, 5701 6th Ave S.



“The impact from this event is so direct,” Smithgall said. “It’s a huge part of our budget. This goes straight to our mission – to put food directly on the plates of our hungry neighbors.”

The White Center Food Bank got its start in the mid-1970s as an emergency response program to help families in need in White Center and Highline – and became incorporated as a nonprofit in 1982.

Last year, the organization served 61,083 individuals.

There are weekly food distributions from the center, located at 10829 8th Ave SW, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday – and every second and fourth Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For individuals who work all week, a food distribution is slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

The White Center Food Bank also operates a “Baby Pantry” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday – offering food, diapers and a number of other products available for infants.

The nonprofit delivers for clients who are homebound or have special circumstance – and there is also a Mobile Food Bank, delivering bi-weekly to Arrowhead Gardens, Nia Apartments and Joseph House.

In addition, the center stocks emergency food bags. “We have clients who knock on our doors – and we have food ready for them,” Smithgall said.

There are also $5 gift certificates given monthly for each family, redeemable at Hung Long, Lee’s Produce or Samway Market in White Center for fresh produce or culturally specific products.

“Our services are really wide and deep,” Smithgall said. “But we have limited resources and staff – and we rely heavily on volunteers.”

He encourages area residents to consider joining the nonprofit’s efforts. “It’s incredibly important to make sure people have consistent food,” he said. “We’re making sure people have a full plate – and a lot of people rely on us.”

Smithgall added that the community has been supportive of the food bank since the beginning.

“This community rallies together and that’s important,” he said. “Coming to the Harvest Dinner is another way to show support for your neighbors who are less lucky.”

Board president Shawna Morrison also serves as the auction chair and says she looks forward to the fundraiser every year. “It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “Get your friends together and help the community. It’s a feel-good event.”

Morrison joined the board three years ago. “I wanted to give back,” she said. “Everybody should have food to eat – and we help a lot of people with that.”

To purchase tickets to the Harvest Dinner and Auction or for more information about the White Center Food Bank, visit http://whitecenterfoodbank.org.

