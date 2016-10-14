Lam Bow fire victims still need your help; Biella Foundation offering a matching fund opportunity

The victims of the extensive fire at the Lam Bow Apartments on Delridge Way SW recently managed to escape with their lives. All of the residents have new homes now but fled the fire with nothing.

The Biella Foundation, a small local family foundation, made a $10,000 donation to the Lam Bow Fire Relief Fund. In addition to their initial donation, the Biella Foundation has pledged up to $10,000 more in matching funds to help inspire others to give to this effort.

Approximately $3,000 has been donated to the Fund at this time, leaving $7,000 un-matched. The Biella Foundation is providing a matching funds opportunity in which their gifts will be doubled.

Financial contributions to the Fund will help the victims replace furniture, household items, clothing and shoes, strollers and cribs, personal documents, school supplies, food and other necessities.

Donations are tax deductible and will go directly to the fire victims through SHA’s Campus of Learners Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 organization.

To donate online, visit www.seattlehousing.org.

To donate via check, make checks payable to: Lam Bow Fire Relief Fund

Mail to:

Lam Bow Fire Relief Fund

c/o Campus of Learners Foundation

PO Box 19028

Seattle WA 98109-1028