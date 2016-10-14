More than 4600 lose power in West Seattle
The steady winds plus gusts of the current storm system blowing through our area finally knocked out power for West Seattle customers as more than 4600 in three locations were affected.
The areas affected were largely west of California Ave in the Admiral District with 4444 out. Another area was just east of Lincoln Park with 117 out and yet another was in Highland Park with 72 homes affected.
City Light estimates a 5:45pm restoration of service.
If you have power or an internet ready mobile device you can monitor the City Light System status here:
http://www.seattle.gov/light/sysstat/
