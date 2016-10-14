UPDATE: More than 4600 lose power in West Seattle; Power restored for many, pockets remain
UPDATE 6:45
While power is back for thousands some pockets of power outage remain. 130 customers are without electricity above Alki Beach near Hughes Ave, and Hobart Avenues SW. Another 86 are without power near Madison Middle School. City Light estimates a 1am fix for the problem.
Original Post
The steady winds plus gusts of the current storm system blowing through our area finally knocked out power for West Seattle customers as more than 4600 in three locations were affected.
The areas affected were largely west of California Ave in the Admiral District with 4444 out. Another area was just east of Lincoln Park with 117 out and yet another was in Highland Park with 72 homes affected.
City Light estimates a 5:45pm restoration of service.
If you have power or an internet ready mobile device you can monitor the City Light System status here:
