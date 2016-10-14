UPDATE: Power outage hits nearly 4000 from Burien to near South Park; Now down to 855
UPDATE 11:30am
Number without power now down to 855 with power in the Burien area now restored. Areas east of 509 north of Burien are still without electricity.
Original Post
High winds on Friday knocked out power for nearly 4000 Seattle City Light customers in an area stretching from Burien to close to South Park. The outage began at 9:42am.
The southern edge of the outage is from 149th near Seahurst Park then along SW 144th PL extending east to 1st Ave. South in Burien then crossing Highway 509 near South 136th and then north in a swath and pockets up to near South Park.
City Light estimates restoration around 1pm.
If you have power or are using a mobile device you can check the City Light system status (though the results reported on the page are sometimes delayed) here
http://www.seattle.gov/light/sysstat/
