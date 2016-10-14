Weekend weather may affect West Seattle Water Taxi service
The National Weather Service storm forecast for this weekend includes high wind warnings that may affect service on the West Seattle Water Taxi route. The King County Marine Division will issue a rider alert in the event a service interruption or cancellation is needed. Go to the Captains Blog for links to help you stay engaged with the changing travel conditions.
