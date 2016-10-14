Wildcats dominate Seahawks 29-13 in Huling Bowl

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Chief Sealth made Friday's Huling Bowl battle with West Seattle closer than expected, but the Wildcats still prevailed by a 29-13 score.

"It was a good battle. They really played hard," said West Seattle head coach Tom Burggraff of Chief Sealth. "They're not having a good year, but they brought it tonight and made it interesting."



West Seattle improved to 5-2 overall with the win and goes on to play Ingraham on Thursday for playoff seeding purposes while Sealth's Seahawks face a non-league crossover against Franklin Pierce.

Freshman Bishop Jackson helped Sealth make things interesting against West Seattle Friday.

He scored both touchdowns for the Seahawks, including the last one of the game with 5:44 to play in the fourth quarter.

Jackson stole the ball away and carried it about 45 yards for the score.

He also struck on a 1-yard run at 6:36 to go in the third quarter.

Burggraff praised four of his players especially, including kicker Mathias Fink.

"He gave them a long field every time on kickoffs and made the extra points," he said. "You can rely on him."

Burggraff also mentioned running back Rico Saeteum for his scoring and even coming through with a 61-yard run to set up another.

Receiver John Ursino was also mentioned for scoring a touchdown and Dustin Davis for his defensive efforts.