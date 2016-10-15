Second powerful wind storm will bring 65mph gusts to the area tonight

The second of two wind storms to sweep our way comes in today Oct. 15 and the National Weather Service predicts the peak winds could reach 65mph gusts and occur between 4pm and 9pm. The high tide happens earlier in the day so the storm surge will be less of a factor but could still flood some low lying areas. Rain will continue throughout the day. The wind is expected to diminish later in the evening. The Seahawk game on Sunday will see some rain and breezy conditions but nothing out of the ordinary. On Friday, power for more than 4600 West Seattle City Light customers, concentrated in North Admiral, took some time for crews to restore but all power was back by late evening.



Here's the National Weather Service High Wind Warning:

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE PUGET SOUND REGION FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...



* WIND...INCREASING FROM THE SOUTH AT 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS LOCALLY NEAR 60 MPH LATE THIS AFTERNOON BEFORE SUBSIDING LATER THIS EVENING.

* SOME AFFECTED LOCATIONS... SEATTLE...EVERETT...TACOMA...BREMERTON...BRINNON...WOODINVILLE...BELLEVUE...AND SUMNER.

* TIMING...THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR BETWEEN 4 PM AND 9 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS CAN TOPPLE TREES ONTO ROADS...VEHICLES... AND ROOFTOPS. FALLING TREES OR LARGE BRANCHES HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO CAUSE FATALITIES DURING WINDSTORMS. DOWNED POWER LINES CAN CAUSE POWER OUTAGES LASTING A COUPLE OF HOURS OR LONGER.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SECURE LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS OR LIGHT WEIGHT FURNITURE BEFORE THE STRONG WINDS ARRIVE. IF THERE IS A POWER OUTAGE, AVOID THE RISK OF CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING BY KEEPING PORTABLE GENERATORS AND BARBECUE GRILLS OUTDOORS.