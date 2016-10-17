On the Go Week of 10-17-16

West Seattle Events and Announcements

Providence Hospice Autumn Bonfire

Alki Beach Park (fire pit S. of the Bathhouse) 2701 Alki Ave. S.W.

Sat., Oct. 22, 3–5 p.m. Providence Hospice of Seattle invites families who have lost a loved one to gather for an Autumn Bonfire at Alki Beach Park to share stories and remember loved ones. Participants are asked to bring a piece of wood or kindling to add to the fire. A separate fire will be built just for teens. For more information or to RSVP, call 206.749.7699 or e-mail Bradley Justin at Bradley.justin@providence.org. For more info visit www.providencehospiceofseattle.org/programs-and-services/grief-support/e....

Grand Opening Seattle Emergency Hub

Hope Lutheran Church

4456 42nd Ave. S.W.

Sun., Oct 23, 12–3 p.m. Thanks to the joint efforts of the Junction Neighbors Organization (JuNO), Hope Lutheran Church, West Seattle Be Prepared, supporting local businesses and the City of Seattle Neighborhood Matching Fund, a new Seattle Emergency Communications Hub will open at Hope Lutheran Church. Please stop by to learn more about how to prepare for emergencies, what the hub will do in the event of a disaster and how you can be a volunteer to help others at the hub. For more information, contact Cindi Barker, cindilbarker@gmail.com, 206.933.6968 or visit the West Seattle Be Prepared website at westseattlebeprepared.org/.

Plant-for-the-Planet

Academy

Westside Unitarian Church

7141 California Ave. S.W.

Sat., Oct. 29, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. At this free workshop, students (ages 8-14) will learn how they can take action to protect and heal our environment. For more info visit climatechangeforfamilies.com/2016/09/15/two-october-academies/.



HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Fauntleroy Fall Festival Oct. 23

From 2 to 5 pm at the Hall at Fauntleroy at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, Church, and YMCA. 9131 California SW)

Enjoy a cakewalk, music, pony rides and a lot more. Get more details here http://fauntleroy.net/fallfestival.html

Toddler Pumpkinpalooza at High Point Community Center Oct. 27

From 10 am to noon. Join the High Point Community Center staff at 6920 34th SW and enjoy age-appropriate Halloween games, booths, face painting, arts and crafts activities, and snacks. Fee is $5.

Glow in the Dark Party at Delridge Community Center Oct. 27

From 6 to 7:30 pm. This free event is for ages 12 and under: Come dressed in your best glow-in-the-dark costume, or any costume, and try the glow-in-the-dark ring toss, tic-tac-toe, bowling, and other fun games.

The center is located at 4501 Delridge Way SW.

Halloween Carnival at Hiawatha Community Center Oct. 28

From 6 to 8 pm. “Start your Halloween off with a frighteningly fun-filled evening for the family! Wear your costumes and enjoy carnival games, crafts, and spooktacular activities.”Entrance fee is $5

The center is located at 2700 California SW.

Alki Community Center Carnival Oct. 28

From 6 to 8 pm, This event is for ages 5-11: “Alki’s inviting all the little goblins in town to join us for a howling good time. Enjoy carnival inspired games, and walk through our scream room, if you dare.” The cost is $1 per game or $10 for an unlimited bracelet. The center is located at 5817 SW Stevens.

Pumpkin decorating at PCC Natural Markets Oct. 29

From 9am to Noon kids can decorate pumpkins with free supplies from PCC Natural Markets and get a free snack.

West Seattle

Monster Dash

Lincoln Park

8011 Fauntleroy Way S.W.

Sat., Oct. 29. A family friendly event, the 5K begins at 9 a.m. and the Little Monsters Dash (for children under 12 who will be chasing a monster) begins at 10 a.m.—costumes are strongly encouraged! Awards, costume contest, and race raffles begin at 10:30 a.m. The day includes pre-race activities for kids, sponsor booths, snacks, and a spooky atmosphere. All proceeds go to the non profit South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools, which operate throughout West Seattle. Registration details can be found at www.westseattlemonsterdash.com.

Annual kids’ Halloween party Oct 29 at West Seattle Thriftway

From 11 am to 1 pm. kids of all ages are invited to the annual costume event. The store is located at the corner of Fauntleroy, Morgan Street SW and California Ave. SW.

Harvest Festival and Trick-or-Treat

West Seattle Junction

Sun., Oct. 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Join us for a day of community fun as we celebrate this season of change. There will be activities for kids sponsored by our local businesses and organizations, a chili cook-off, costumes and prizes, trick-or-treating, and of course great fall bounty brought to The Junction by our local West Seattle Farmers Market.

Discovery Shop

4535 California Ave. S.W.

206.937.7169

Starting Oct. 22. All black and orange clothing and Halloween items and decor are reduced 40%. We still have a good supply of decorations and you can put together an award winning costume from unique items on our racks. All items with blue tags are $1 starting Oct. 28. Check the white board by the register for unadvertised specials and look over our Antique, Vintage & Collectible shelves for one of a kind treasures. Seniors receive a 20% discount on their purchases all day Tues., high schoolers with student IDs receive the same all day Sat. and all men’s wear is 40% off every Sun. The all volunteer run non-profit American Cancer Society shop is open every Sun. 11 a.m.–3 p.m., all other days 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Follow our blog at www.discoveryshopwestseattle.org and LIKE us on Facebook.

Westwood Village Trick or Treat Oct. 31

Visit participating merchants at Westwood Village on Halloween between 5 and 7pm for trick or treating

White Center Halloween trick or treat Oct 31

Between 3pm and 6pm kids and families are welcome to visit White Center merchants for trick or treating and enjoy Kimya Dawson playing live music at Full Tilt Ice Cream at 3pm.

Fall Fest at Grace Church in White Center Oct. 31

“Games, Prizes, Inflatables, Food Trucks, an appearance by the Seahawks mascot Blitz, and the 10th Annual Trunk or Treat!” The church is located at 10323 28th SW.

______________________________________

GriefShare

Grace Church

10323 28th Ave. S.W.

Every Sat. from Sept 10–Dec. 3, 10 a.m.–Noon. Grace Church, in West Seattle, will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those that have lost a loved one by death. You are free to start at any time. A one-time $15 charge will cover the cost of your workbook. For information please contact Grace Church, 206.937.8400 or Barb at 206.932.7459.

West Seattle Block Watch Captains’ Network

S.W. Police Precinct

2300 S.W. Webster St.

Every fourth Tues. starting Sept. 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Our special guest will be Alex Voorhees from the King County Prosecutor’s office. Serial burglars and auto thefts will be our big topics of discussion. She’ll provide an overview of how their office deals with serial offenders—especially offenders involved in property offenses (burglary, auto theft and prowl and ID theft). Everyone is welcome, even if you aren’t a Block Watch Captain! RSVP is appreciated, but not necessary to attend. You can email us at wsblockwatchnet@gmail.com.

Early Days Parent

Support Group Meetings

Nurturing Expressions

4746 44th Ave. S.W., Suite 201

425.243.2355

Every Mon., 10:30 a.m.–Noon (except federal holidays). Early Days uses the MotherWoman format to facilitate an honest discussion of the realities of parenting. Trained facilitators work to create a comfortable environment for folks to share whatever is going on for them, free of judgement or advice. You are not alone! All moms (birth, adoptive, foster) who experience emotional challenges are welcome. Come join a circle of parents that are having similar feelings and challenges! Support people and partners welcome! Suggested donation $10; no one turned away. www.TheEarlyDays.org / Facebook: EarlyDaysWS / earlydaysws@gmail.com.

Kiwanis of West Seattle

Weekly Meeting

The Sisson Building/Senior Center

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

www.kiwaniswestseattle.org

Every Wed., 6:30–7:30 p.m. Guests Welcome. People dedicated to community service, and we have FUN, too! Sponsor Key Clubs at local High Schools plus many activities to support our community.Established in West Seattle in 1929. Years and years of service to the community. Come check us out! Information: Denis Sapiro, 206.601.4136.

District Council Meetings

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way S.W.

Third Wed., 7–9 p.m. Representatives from neighborhood councils and other community organizations provide reports on what issues and concerns they are working on and announcements about up-coming community meetings and events.

Stay-at-home dads

Hiawatha Playfield Playground

2700 California Ave. S.W.

Every Mon. and Thurs. at 9 a.m. A resource and community for stay-at-home dads, fathers who are primary caregiver in their family, and other involved dads are welcome. All fathers are invited.

Alzheimer Caregiver

Support Group

Providence Mt. St. Vincent,

4831 35th Ave S.W.

Third Thurs. of the month, 1–2:30 p.m. Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. For information call Kristine Kumangai at 206.937.3701 ext. 28345.

Volunteer with Food Lifeline to end hunger in Western Washington

Every Mon.–Fri., 8:45 a.m.–Noon and 12:45–5 p.m. 40% of food in America goes to waste. You can help change that by volunteering with Food Lifeline’s Fresh Rescue program. Local grocery stores donate perishable and shelf-stable products, including produce, dairy, meat and bakery items. Volunteers work alongside a trained staff to inspect and pack grocery donations for immediate distribution to 275 local food assistance programs. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, please email our volunteer team at volunteer@foodlifeline.org or visit www.foodlifeline.volunteerhub.com.

West Seattle

TOPS Meeting

Providence Mount St. Vincent

4831 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues. evening, 5:30–7p.m. Everyone is welcome to join us at our “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” weekly meeting, an encouraging weight loss support group. Weigh-in 5:30–6 p.m., Meeting 6–7 p.m. Our group encourages healthy living and loss of pounds, with accountability via our weekly weigh-ins. Informative programs, challenges, awards, encouragement and lots of FUN! TOPS is an extremely affordable program. Convenient and free parking. For more information contact: Linda at 206.932.3021 or Jane at 206.938.4439.

West Seattle Lion’s Club Events

Senior Center of West Seattle

2nd floor

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m. for lunch and speaker unless otherwise noted. Call Harvey Rowe at 206.762.1221 for reservations by prior Tues. evening. Lunch $7.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Guadalupe Church

Pastoral Care Center

7000 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues., 9:30 a.m. TOPS is an encouraging weight loss support group with weigh-ins every Tuesday. For info: 206.932.2621.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings

Peace Lutheran Church

8316 39th Ave. S.W.

Every Thurs. evening, 7–8:15 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of women and men who meet to help solve compulsive overeating (obesity, anorexia and bulimia). The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. OA is a non-profit international organization patterned after the Twelve-Step Alcoholics Anonymous program. All are welcome. For more info 206.979.6665 or www.seattleoa.org.

AARP Defensive Driving Workshop

Daystar Retirement Village

2615 S.W. Barton St.

First Sat. of every month, ongoing, 9–5:30 p.m. $15 for members, $20 non-members. Call 206.937.6122 for info or to RSVP.

Business Network with Westside Professionals

Alki Masonic Hall

4736 40th Ave. S.W.

Every Wed., 8–9:30 a.m. Build your business through referrals and networking. For info, contact sfelix@quidnunc.net.

Join the West Seattle Lion’s Club Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

206.762.1221

Meets every Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m.

Irish Dance Lessons

West Seattle VFW Hall

3601 S.W. Alaska St.

Every Mon. and Tues. in the late afternoon and early evenings. Open to children and adults. Information at 206.851.2102.