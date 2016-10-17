Patrick Robinson

Trying out the new slide at the North Lincoln Park Play area.

SLIDESHOW: Seattle Parks and Recreation opens Lincoln Park north play area

information from Seattle Parks Department

Lincoln Park play area is open. The renovated north play area features ‘tree house’ elements, a cable ride, new play equipment, a plaza and interactive information on migratory birds that can be found in Lincoln Park. The park also features inclusive and accessible play elements for all such as a group saucer swing, an accessible cable ride, an accessible sand table, and a small alcove for sensory sensitive children.



Pathways between the shelter and the play area, additional plantings around the play area, and the accessible pathway connection to Fauntleroy Way SW is anticipated to be completed by the end of October 2016.

The Seattle Park District provided the funding for this renovation. Approved by voters in 2014, the Seattle Park District provides more than $47 million a year in long-term funding for Seattle Parks and Recreation including maintenance of parklands and facilities, operation of community centers and recreation programs, and development of new neighborhood parks on previously acquired sites. 2016 is the first full year of implementation and will include funding to tackle the $267-million major maintenance backlog; and will fund the improvement and rehabilitation of community centers; preservation of urban forests; major maintenance at the Aquarium and Zoo; day-to-day maintenance of parks and facilities; more recreation opportunities for people from underserved communities, programs for young people, people with disabilities, and older adults; development of new parks; and acquisition of new park land.

For more information about the project please visit http://www.seattle.gov/parks/projects/lincoln/north_pa/ or contact Katie Bang at 206-684-9286Call: 206-684-9286 or katie.bang@seattle.gov.