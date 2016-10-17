Seattle DPD

A land use application seeking to build 12 rowhouse units in two, 3-story structures at 3050 61st Ave SW has been filed with the Seattle DPD.

Twelve row house units application filed for 61st Ave SW

A Land Use Application has been filed with the Seattle Department of Planning and Development to allow 12 rowhouse units in two, 3-story structures at 3050 61st Ave SW. Surface parking for 18 vehicles wouid be provided. Existing structures would be demolished. An environmental review includes future full unit lot subdivision. It is project 3025537 Building and demolition permits are still required.

