Police Blotter Week of 10-17-16

Road rage on 16 Ave SW

Police struggled to find the victim of assault who called the station around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to report the crime. They searched near the intersection of SW Holden St. and 16 Ave SW for a while, until discovering that the man had returned to his home, located on 35 Ave SW.

After officers went to his residence, the victim reported that while traveling north on 16 Ave SW with the top down in his convertible sedan, the passenger of a black BMW called out and threw a water bottle at him. The victim chased the BMW on foot and said that the suspect had exited the car, pointing a handgun at him, before returning to his vehicle.



The victim said the suspect was an Asian male in his 20s, about 5’7” tall, medium build with black hair, wearing blue pants, a red shirt and a vest.

Robbed in broad daylight

Police responded to a report of a robbery around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The victim said he was walking in the area SW Admiral Way and California Ave. SW on the way to a friend’s house, when a man started walking closely behind him. Eventually, the suspect grabbed the victim’s cell phone out of his hand and ran.

The victim chased the man and caught up with him around Ferry Ave. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and started hitting him. A woman came out of her home and asked if she needed to call 911. The victim said yes and the suspect fled on food. The victim described the robber as 6’ tall, about 180 lbs, Latino and around 19 or 20 years old.

Teens turn violent at convenience store on Delridge Way

Officers received a call around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 saying that a victim was pistol-whipped on the 5400 block of Delridge Way SW. Police found the man in front of a convenience store holding his head. There were four other men nearby who were upset

The victim said one suspect was a teenage male wearing a beanie, hooded raincoat and blue jeans who had walked up and struck him in the face with a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect was with a group of four other teens who often frequent the area – and they were last seen running northbound on Delridge.

The fire department arrived to treat the victim’s injuries. The man also reported that his knapsack, which contained two iPods, an iPhone and court paperwork, was stolen during the incident.

A second victim also said his backpack, which contained two cellphones, was stolen. A couple of witnesses had tried to follow the suspects but lost them. Police canvased the area but were unable to find the teens.

Officers watched surveillance footage of the scene – and the first victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Business robbed on Harbor Ave

A business located on thee 1600 block of Harbor Ave SW was burglarized sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. A suspect entered the office of the rental shack, forcing open the plywood cover of the service window, and then stole $199 in cash from the unlocked register drawer. The rest of the office was undisturbed – and no fingerprints were found.