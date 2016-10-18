Family Halloween Carnival offers fall fun Oct. 29

The Annual King County Parks Family Halloween Carnival is coming up on Saturday, October 29th from 2-5pm at the White Center Community Center, in Steve Cox Memorial Park located at 1321 SW 102nd 98146.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and admission is FREE.

Local teens have planned nearly 30 different pumpkin-themed crafts and games for local children ages 10 and under.



Tickets for each activity are sold for .25 each or 4/$1.00.

In addition to the games, the carnival will also feature a free performance by local White Center Resident and Juggler Matt Baker at 3:30 p.m.

This year’s carnival is once again sponsored by the Teens and Staff of the White Center Teen Program. The WCTP offers free recreational, educational and social enrichment programming to over 1100 culturally diverse participants ages 12-19 each year. The program operates five days a week, forty-eight weeks a year and provides structured recreational classes and programs, homework assistance, educational and computer resources, leadership training, volunteer opportunities, special events, field trips, and drop-in activities.

The Annual Halloween Carnival is traditionally one of the teens favorite volunteer events. Program staff estimate at least 50 teens will volunteer at the event.

For additional Information, please contact Darlene Sellers, Recreation Coordinator at 206.477.2104