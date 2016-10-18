WSCO Fall Gala and Auction is a community BBQ Nov. 12

Bringing The Community Together for an evening of Barbeque & Bidding

information from WSCO

The West Seattle Community Orchestras cordially invites you to their Annual Fall Gala & Auction on Saturday, November 12, 2016 Doors Open 6:00pm at the Alki Masonic Hall 4736 40th Ave SW, Seattle 98116

The evening will kick off with a cocktail reception and an impressive spread of appetizers. Guests will find wonderful treasures to bid on in the silent auction, and enjoy some light entertainment music with time to mingle. The cocktail hour will be followed by a dinner buffet filled with BBQ delights. The evening will continue with the live auction, a lavish Dessert Dash, followed by dancing music provided by The West Seattle Big Band, Event Sponsor.



The theme for the evening is “Let’s Raise It” and WSCO, a not-for-profit, will do just that in its dedication to inspire an enjoyment of music-making for musicians of all abilities, and in providing performance and growth opportunities. The funds raised are vital to ensure that student musicians, grades K-12, will continue to have the free-of-charge opportunity to make beautiful music through instruction and mentoring in mixed-age ensembles in WSCO.

Please help make this year’s fundraising event a successful. Purchase your ticket today www.WSCOrchestras.org

Like WSCO on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WSCOrchestras

