Sports Roundup 10-18-16

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, Oct. 15

Football

Tacoma Baptist 78, Seattle Lutheran 20

Saturday's showdown for the SeaTac B League title went the wrong way as far as Seattle Lutheran High School of West Seattle is concerned. Now the Saints play Quilcene for second place at 1 p.m. this coming Saturday at West Seattle Stadium.



Friday, Oct. 14

Football

Kennedy 50, Tahoma 19

The Lancers improved to 5-2 with Friday's decisive victory at Tahoma High School in Maple Valley.

Steilacoom 47, Highline 0

Steilacoom shut out the Pirates in Friday's game played at Steilacoom.

Franklin Pierce 49, Foster 24

Franklin Pierce scored a victory over the Bulldogs on their home field Friday.

Fife 55, Evergreen 0

Evergreen was felled by Fife on Friday.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Football

Mt. Rainier 55, Kentridge 12

The Rams rebounded from the previous week's loss to Kentwood to decisively win Thursday's game against Kentridge and improve to 6-1 on the year.

Girls soccer

West Seattle 3, Chief Sealth 0

The Wildcats won the girls soccer portion of Friday's Huling Bowl along with the football team's 29-13 win over Chief Sealth.

Kennedy 0, Mt. Rainier 0

The Rams and Lancers battled to a scoreless tie Thursday.

West Seattle 0, Garfield 0

West Seattle and Garfield also played to a scoreless tie.

Franklin 3, Chief Sealth 1

The Seahawks were outscored by the Quakers in Thursday's match.

Highline 4, River Ridge 1

The Pirates prevailed against River Ridge.

Vashon 1, Seattle Christian 0

Vashon Island shut out the Warriors on Thursday.

Foster 2, Foss 0

The Bulldogs were winners against Foss.

Steilacoom 6, Tyee 1

Tyee took a loss in Thursday action.

Girls swimming

Foster 9, Tyee 0

Foster 9, Evergreen 4

Highline 135, Foster 9

Highline splashed to a victory over Foster on Thursday, but the Bulldogs won when compared to Evergreen and Tyee.

Volleyball

Chief Sealth 3, Franklin 0

Chief Sealth scored a win over Franklin in three sets.

West Seattle 3, Ingraham 2

West Seattle won in five against Ingraham.

Orting 3, Highline 0

The Pirates were swept by Orting on Thursday.

Clover Park 3, Tyee 0

Clover Park clobbered the Totems Thursday.

Foss 3, Evergreen 1

Evergreen won one in Thursday's loss to Foss.

Seattle Christian 3, Northwest Yeshiva 1

The Warriors were winners over Northwest Yeshiva on Thursday.

Boys golf

Franklin Pierce 55, Foster 4

Franklin Pierce got the best of the Bulldogs Thursday.

Girls golf

Franklin Pierce 40, Foster 17

Foster played the Cardinals closer on the girls side.

Girls cross country

Lindbergh 15, Evergreen 41

Evergreen took a loss to Lindbergh in girls action Thursday.

White River 16, Foster 47

Fife 18, Foster 43

Foster lost to two teams Thursday.

Highline 15, Steilacoom 50

Highline came away as a winner over Steilacoom.

Clover Park 15, Tyee 50

The Totems took a loss Thursday to the Warriors.

Boys cross country

Highline 15, Steilacoom 50

The Pirates also prevailed on the boys side Thursday.

Clover Park 15, Tyee 50

The Warriors won over the Tyee boys.

Lindbergh 15, Evergreen 45

Evergreen lost to Lindbergh on Thursday.

White River 21, Foster 40

Fife 21, Foster 40

Foster lost to Fife and White River by identical scores.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Volleyball

Kennedy 3, Mt. Rainier 1

The Lancers took Wednesday's match over the Rams by a 24-26, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 score.

Chief Sealth 3, West Seattle 2

The Seahawks outlasted their rivals for a win on Wednesday.

Puget Sound Adventist 3, Seattle Lutheran 0

The Saints were swept by Puget Sound Adventist.

Boys golf

West Seattle 125, O'Dea 69

West Seattle scored a victory over the Irish.

Girls golf

Holy Names 83, West Seattle 37

Holy Names outshot the Wildcats Wednesday.

Boys tennis

Highline 3, Eatonville 2

Highline won three of five over the Cruisers.

Foster 3, White River 2

Foster edged the Hornets in Wednesday action.

Girls cross country

Kent-Meridian 29, Mt. Rainier 30

The Royals edged the Rams in Wednesday's meet.

Kennedy 19, Kentridge 40

Hazen 19, Kennedy 36

The Lancers won against one of two foes Wednesday.

Boys cross country

Kent-Meridian 24, Mt. Rainier 31

Mount Rainier was topped by the Royals on Wednesday.

Kennedy 25, Hazen 30

Kentridge 19, Kennedy 40

The Lancers salvaged a split in Wednesday's meet.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Boys golf

NPSL Divisional tourney

Tahoma took first place in Tuesday's action with a total of 224 strokes ahead of the 227 score of Kentwood. Kennedy was next with 249, followed by Kentlake with 256, Kentridge with 265 and then Mount Rainier with 270.

Hazen had 300 and Kent-Meridian 417.

Fife 42, Foster 4

Fife 42, Highline 36

Fife had a total of 42 points Tuesday to the 36 of Highline and four of Foster.

Girls golf

NPSL Divisional tourney

Kentwood had the lowest stroke total with 305 on Tuesday and Hazen was next with 346 ahead of the 348 of Tahoma. Kentridge had a total of 363, Kentlake a 367, Kennedy a 384, Mount Rainier a 391 and Kent-Meridian a 493.

Fife 34, Foster 15

Fife outscored Foster in Tuesday's action.

Girls soccer

Kennedy 0, Kentwood 0

Kennedy Catholic came away with a scoreless tie Tuesday.

Kentlake 1, Mt. Rainier 0

The Rams were blanked by the Falcons.

West Seattle 4, Nathan Hale 0

The Wildcats won by a decisive 4-0 score Tuesday.

Ingraham 3, Chief Sealth 0

Chief Sealth was blanked by the Rams in Tuesday's match.

Evergreen 1, Foss 1

Evergreen played Foss to a tie Tuesday.

Orting 1, Highline 0

The Pirates were shut down by Orting.

Tyee 6, Clover Park 3

The Totems outgunned the Warriors in Tuesday's action.

Foster 2, Washington 1

The Bulldogs also won Tuesday.

Volleyball

Chief Sealth 3, Rainier Beach 0

The Seahawks swept the Vikings aside Tuesday.

Roosevelt 3, West Seattle 0

West Seattle dropped all three against the Roughriders.

Washington 3, Evergreen 1

The Wolverines won one against the Patriots.

Highline 3, Tyee 0

The Pirates swept the Totems on Tuesday.

White River 3, Foster 0

Foster fell in three straight Tuesday.

Seattle Christian 3, Vashon 1

Seattle Christian scored a victory over Vashon Island.

Mt. Rainier Lutheran 3, Seattle Lutheran 1

Seattle Lutheran dropped Tuesday's match to Mount Rainier Lutheran.

Boys tennis

Sammamish 6, Foster 1

Sammamish posted a non-league win over the Bulldogs.

Girls swimming

Fife 151, Foster 13

Fife splashed past the Lady Bulldogs in Tuesday's meet.

River Ridge 112, Evergreen 4

River Ridge got the best of the Wolverines.

Highline 106, River Ridge 58

Highline hammered River Ridge in the same meet.

River Ridge 111, Tyee 6

River Ridge also beat the Totems as well as Evergreen.

Monday, Oct. 10

Volleyball

Kennedy 3, Kentlake 0

The Lancers swept all three against the Falcons on Monday.

Tahoma 3, Mt. Rainier 0

Mount Rainier was topped by Tahoma.

Charles Wright 3, Seattle Christian 1

Seattle Christian salvaged one win Monday.

Boys tennis

Franklin Pierce 3, Foster 2

Franklin Pierce edged out the Bulldogs in Monday's match.

Girls soccer

Foster 5, Tyee 1

Foster won Monday's non-leaguer over the Totems.