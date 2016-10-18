Sportswatch: For the week of Oct. 19-25

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Football

West Seattle takes on Ingraham in a Metro League crossover match for playoff seeding purposes at Seattle Memorial Thursday and Highline travels to Renton at 7 p.m. that day.

Kennedy Catholic entertains Hazen at 5 p.m. Friday at Highline Memorial Stadium ahead of an 8 p.m. game between Evergreen and White River.

Chief Sealth will host Franklin at 7 p.m. Friday at the Southwest Athletic Complex and Foster goes to Fife at the same time.

Seattle Lutheran waits until 1 p.m. Saturday to host Quilcene at West Seattle Stadium.



Girls soccer

Mount Rainier gets a visit from Kent-Meridian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Highline Memorial as Kennedy goes on the road to Kentlake, then Tuesday Kennedy is at home at Starfire against Tahoma at 6 p.m. and Mount Rainier visits Kentwood at 7:30 p.m.

Chief Sealth is home at the SWAC playing Franklin at 4 p.m. Thursday as the Metro League season concludes and West Seattle travels to Blanchet at 6 p.m.

Evergreen visits Fife at 7 p.m. Thursday and Foster hosts Franklin Pierce at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday Evergreen hosts White River at 7 p.m. at Mount Rainier High Schools as Foster goes to Fife.

Tyee is at home at Valley Ridge playing Eatonville at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Highline visits Steilacoom at 7 p.m., then Monday Highline is at home playing Renton and Tyee goes to South Sound Stadium to play River Ridge at 5 p.m.

Seattle Christian entertains Bellevue Christian at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ridge before going to Cascade Christian for 6 p.m. action Tuesday.

Volleyball

Mount Rainier hosts Kentridge for a 7:15 p.m. match Thursday as Kennedy travels to Kent-Meridian, and Monday at the same time Kennedy is at home playing Tahoma and Mount Rainier at Hazen.

The Metro League season concludes Thursday, with Chief Sealth hosting Ingraham and West Seattle going to Ballard at 7 p.m.

Foster hosts Lindbergh and Evergreen entertains Franklin Pierce at 7 p.m. Wednesday and at the same time Tuesday Evergreen is at home against Fife and Foster at Franklin Pierce.

Tyee travels to Renton at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and Highline goes to Clover Park, then Tuesday Steilacoom is at Highline and Tyee at Eatonville.

Seattle Christian plays a 5:45 p.m. home match against Bear Creek on Wednesday and travels to Bellevue Christian at the same time Monday.

Seattle Lutheran is at home against Crosspoint at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Pros

Seahawks

Seattle visits the Arizona Cardinals for a 5:30 p.m. game Sunday that can be seen live on Channel 5 public television.

Sounders

Seattle will be playing with a playoff berth on the line when it wraps up the regular season with a 1 p.m. home match against Real Salt Lake at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

JoeTV will show the action live.

Thunderbirds

Seattle is at home at the Showare Center in Kent for a pair of matches this weekend.

The Portland Winterhawks invade for 7:35 p.m. action Friday and the Kelowna Rockets -- formerly the Tacoma Rockets -- come to town for a 7:05 p.m. Canadian Hockey League match Saturday.

Colleges

Husky football

The University of Washington gets a 3:30 p.m. visit from Oregon State at Husky Stadium this coming Saturday.

The Pac-12 cable network will carry the game live.

Cougar football

Washington State University visits Arizona State for a 7 p.m. game Saturday that can be seen on the Pac-12 cable network.