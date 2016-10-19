Southwest Pool to close for three weeks for repairs

information from Seattle Parks



Southwest Pool, 2901 SW Thistle St., will be closed from Oct. 24 through Nov.13 for preventive maintenance. The pool will re-open on Monday, November 14.

The closure is needed for preventive maintenance to rebuild pumps, and to check boilers and critical systems. The closure also provides the opportunity for repairs and repainting throughout the building. This closure is a regular part of an 18-month maintenance cycle with the next closure planned in spring of 2018.

The final week of the three-week closure (Nov. 7-13) will result in full facility shut down including Southwest Pool, Neighborhood Service Center, Southwest Teen Life Center, and childcare services. During this time, wood floors will be resurfaced using products that prevent anyone from being in the building for several days. Gym floors require this treatment every two years. Other wood floors in the building have not been refinished for four years and are overdue for this essential work.

For a list of other Seattle Parks and Recreation indoor pools you can use as options for alternate swim sites, please visit http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/pools-a-z.

