Lindsay Peyton

West Seattle High School freshman Ben Trigg, 15, is writing about gun violence for his project for Letters to the Next President 2.0. His English teacher Kira Hopkins joined a nationwide which encourages teens ages 13 to 18 to describe their opinions about the issues that matter most to them. The letters will be posted online and given to the future president.

Listen up, future president! West Seattle High School students have something to say

By Lindsay Peyton

In the fall, West Seattle High School teacher Kira Hopkins usually leads her students in lessons about literature.

This year, she decided to mix things up a bit – and get her ninth graders to focus instead on the bigger picture.

Hopkins stumbled upon a national project called Letters to the Next President 2.0 about a month ago – which encourages teens ages 13 to 18 to describe their opinions about the issues that matter most to them.



Students have until Election Day to compose letters expressing their opinions. Then, their essays will be posted online – and remain up through the inauguration of the next president.

“I thought it was a really cool idea,” Hopkins said. “The election is so pervasive in our lives. This was a fantastic opportunity for my students to get involved.”

She asked the teens to pick a topic – then research the subject. The students were also tasked with analyzing the validity of their sources.

Hopkins said that through the process students learn how to use technology for research – and how to write opinion pieces. “They had inward passion, but then they didn’t know what to say,” she said.

Once they complete their research, the students are able to piece together a more powerful argument.

The teens selected a wide range of issues, including abortion, police brutality, climate change, racial inequality and the cost of college tuition.

“All of these things are important for teens who are on the cusp of being voters,” Hopkins said.

Monique Martinez, 15, is writing about immigration. “My family came from Mexico, so this is something that’s really important to me,” she said. “People criticize immigrants – but most of them came here to make a better life for their families.”

Shane Severson, 14, is investigating ocean pollution. “I hate litter and pollution,” he said. “It’s destroyed our water and our food. We’re all eating and drinking chemicals.”

Ben Trigg, 15, has already finished his piece on gun violence and published it online. “I know people who own guns – and how dangerous they can be,” he said.

Trigg found the project meaningful. “It was a challenge, but it was a fun challenge at the same time,” he said. “And it opens your eyes to more than one subject. Learning about gun violence led me to police brutality.”

Hopkins hopes the project leads her students to better understand what it takes to be an informed voter.

“It’s one thing to have a gut reaction – but it’s another to do the work and understand the issues,” she said.

Hopkins invited other teachers to get involved – and Nick Rose’s ninth grade English class joined in the project.

Hopkins said that since this is an election year, her students had a unique opportunity.

“Most of our students can’t vote, but they are very aware of the election and care about issues that affect us all,” she said. “This project allows them to make their voices heard on a national platform as well as learn more about what other students like them around the country are thinking.”

To read the letters and learn more about the Letters to the Next President 2.0 project, visit https://letters2president.org.





