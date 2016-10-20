Northwest Symphony Orchestra, “Family Favorites” season premiere Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Highline Performing Arts Center

Courtesy of NWSO

The Northwest Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 30 years of performances with a special concert Oct. 28 at the Highline Performing Arts Center.

Celebrating 30 years

by Tom Keogh

The “Northwest” in “Northwest Symphony Orchestra” isn’t just a regional designation.

It’s an acknowledgement of one cultural institution’s commitment to the music of composers living and working in the upper-left corner of the Lower 48.

Founded in 1987 as an ensemble dedicated both to the breadth of classical repertoire and contemporary works by Northwest composers, NWSO has ambitiously developed its expansive mission for three decades. Under the guidance of longtime music director and conductor Dr. Anthony Spain, the organization has performed approximately 140 pieces by Pacific Northwest composers, including more than 60 world premieres.

That impressive, peerless track record and the consistently high quality of the orchestra’s musicianship have drawn local and national press raves over the years, as well as appearances on National Public Radio and NBC’s “Today Show.” NWSO has won eight national ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) awards, and its several CDs have earned praise.

With its new season commencing Friday, Oct. 28 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien, NWSO is gracefully celebrating its 30th anniversary by doing what it does best. The opening concert---in what has become an annual tradition in audience inclusiveness---is an all-ages affair called “Family Favorites.”

“I think this year is one of our most popular ever for that concert,” says Spain. “The program is for everyone, and kids can dress up in family-friendly Halloween costumes.”

The bill includes such thrilling, short fare as Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” and Holst’s “Jig” from his “St. Paul’s Suite.” The latter will feature students from the Mt. Rainier High School Orchestra.

Also on the program is the world premiere of Brad Hawkins’ “Overture.” Hawkins, a cellist for NWSO and cello instructor at Seattle Pacific University, composes music for the video game industry, says Spain.

“I thought he’d be a good match for this concert because his music is energetic, playful at times, and accessible. I’m very pleased with what he wrote for the orchestra, and certainly look forward to an exciting premiere.”

For dessert: John Williams’ “Star Wars Suite.”

“It’s always great to come back to that piece,” Spain says. “Seeing the incredible artistry and high level of compositional skill Williams brings---there’s no better way to finish our concert.”

The rest of the upcoming season is full of rich promise. A “Valentine’s Concert” (Feb. 10) presents Hong Kong pianist Sown Le Choi joining the orchestra on Tchaikovsky’s passionate Piano Concerto No. 1, along with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 and Roger Treece’s timely “Anniversary Overture.”

“Symphony No. 4 is such a great lively piece,” says Spain. “Beethoven was in a good place in his life when he wrote it. It exudes excitement, energy and optimism. ‘Anniversary Overture’ we’ve performed several times since 1996. That speaks to our support of composers over the long haul.”

A highlight of “Music for the Soul,” NWSO’s third concert (March 18 at Holy Rosary Church in West Seattle), is a performance by trumpeter Natalie Dungey on Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto.

“Natalie is going off to college but has been in the orchestra a number of years,” says Spain. “She has performed with Josh Groban and been a guest of the Louisville Orchestra.”

The “Season Finale” concert (April 29) includes a to-be-announced piece by esteemed local composer Samuel Jones, plus Brahms’ Violin Concerto (with much-admired Seattle-based soloist Eric Rynes), and Respighi’s “Pines of Rome.”

Three decades on with NWSO, Spain remains upbeat about his and the orchestra’s evergreen mission.

“It’s been great to look back on our history and see how many Northwest composers we’ve performed. The most important thing we do for the community is remain relevant to our composers and audience.”

Tom Keogh is a Seattle-based arts writer and critic.

Highline Performing Arts Center, 401 South 152nd St., Burien. Ticket info: northwestsymphonyorchestra.org or (206) 242 6321.