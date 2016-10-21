Overpacked stolen car full of robbery suspects stopped and arrests made

The Seattle Police Blotter reports that on Oct. 20 just before 4pm eight robbery suspects in a stolen Hyundai Sonata were finally pulled over and arrested following a brief high speed pursuit and crash near South Park.

Police spotted the silver 2006 Hyundai that matched the description of a suspect vehicle used in a robbery in West Seattle earlier on Thursday. A vehicle matching that description had previously eluded officers when they attempted to pull it over on Wednesday. Officers attempted to stop the car, but it took off. Then using emergency lights and sirens, the driver of the suspect vehicle accelerated until he lost control and struck a curb, and stoped near the intersection of South 96th Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive South.



Officers then arrested the eight individuals inside the car, which they then learned was a reported stolen vehicle from Kent.

The Seattle Fire Department was called in and look at some of the suspects that were exhibiting the effects of drug consumption.

One of the suspects was transported to Harborview Medical Center from the scene and the remaining seven were taken to the Southwest Precinct. Three of the suspects were later taken to the hospital for drug related issues. The Hyundai was impounded.

Detectives at the precinct upon investigation found that the suspects are believed to be involved in a series of robberies of convenience stores in West Seattle. The driver, a 19-year-old male, was later booked into the King County Jail for robbery and eluding. A 17-year-old male was later booked into the Youth Services Center (YSC) for robbery and drug charges, and a 15-year-old male was also booked into YSC for robbery.

The remaining suspects, two juvenile females and three juvenile males were released to the custody of their parents.

This remains an active and on-going investigation.

