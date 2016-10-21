Photo by Gwen Davis
Port invites public to community meeting on Nov. 1 about its 3,000-tree cutting project
By Gwen Davis
The Port of Seattle will hold a community meeting about the nearly 3,000 trees it's planning on chopping down.
According to the Port, the tree-cutting project, dubbed the "Flight Corridor Safety Program" is to help ensure safe aircraft takeoffs and landings.
The trees will be removed in three phases, over the course of roughly three years, starting at the end of 2016. The trees to be removed are on Port, public and private property.
The meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.
Bow Lake Elementary
18237 42nd Ave S. 98188
