Port invites public to community meeting on Nov. 1 about its 3,000-tree cutting project

The Port of Seattle will hold a community meeting about the nearly 3,000 trees its planning on chopping down on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Bow Lake Elementary, 6-8:30 p.m.

By Gwen Davis

The Port of Seattle will hold a community meeting about the nearly 3,000 trees it's planning on chopping down.

According to the Port, the tree-cutting project, dubbed the "Flight Corridor Safety Program" is to help ensure safe aircraft takeoffs and landings.

The trees will be removed in three phases, over the course of roughly three years, starting at the end of 2016. The trees to be removed are on Port, public and private property.



The meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

Bow Lake Elementary

18237 42nd Ave S. 98188

Visit the Port's info page on the project.

