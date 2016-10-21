Sports Roundup 10-21-16

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR



Thursday, Oct. 20

Football

West Seattle 43, Ingraham 0

The Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall with Thursday's decisive crossover playoff victory over Ingraham at Seattle Memorial Stadium to go with their 3-1 Metro League regular season record.

They will see district playoff action next week.

Renton 42, Highline 6

Highline was dealt a defeat by Renton in South Puget Sound League Class 2A action Thursday.

Girls soccer

Chief Sealth 2, Franklin 1

The Seahawks scored a one-goal victory over the Quakers on Thursday.

Blanchet 2, West Seattle 0

West Seattle was blanked by Blanchet.

Fife 8, Evergreen 0

The Trojans of Fife got the best of Evergreen.

Eatonville 2, Tyee 0

Tyee took a shutout loss Thursday.

Franklin Pierce 4, Foster 1

Foster fell to Franklin Pierce in Thursday action.

Highline 1, Steilacoom 0

Highline handed the Sentinels a defeat.

Kennedy 2, Kentlake 2

The Lancers battled the Falcons to a 2-2 tie.

Mt. Rainier 1, Kent-Meridian 0

Mount Rainier emerged victorious over the Royals.

Volleyball

Chief Sealth 3, Ingraham 2

The Seahawks outlasted the Rams in a match that went the full five.

Ballard 3, West Seattle 1

The Wildcats salvaged one win against the Beavers of Ballard.

Kennedy 3, Kent-Meridian 2

Kennedy Catholic won in five Thursday.

Kentridge 3, Mt. Rainier 1

The Rams lost to the Chargers on Thursday.



Girls swimming

Fife 135, Tyee 4

Fife 135, Evergreen 4

Highline 111, Fife 58

Fife may have dunked Tyee and Evergreen by identical scores Thursday, but the Trojans were dealt a decisive defeat by the Pirates at the same time.

Foster 16, Clover Park 6

Franklin Pierce 85, Foster 16

Washington 28, Foster 16

Foster's 16 points were good enough to win one out of three simultaneous meets Thursday.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Volleyball

Seattle Christian 3, Bear Creek 0

Seattle Christian swept the Bear Creek School aside Wednesday.

Renton 3, Tyee 2

The Indians toppled the Totems on Wednesday.

Clover Park 3, Highline 0

The Pirates were swept by the Warriors Wednesday.

Lindbergh 3, Foster 1

Foster won one out of four in Wednesday's loss.

Franklin Pierce 3, Evergreen 1

Franklin Pierce finished with a win over the Wolverines.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Girls soccer

West Seattle 7, Cleveland 0

West Seattle waltzed to a decisive victory Tuesday.

Garfield 5, Chief Sealth 1

Garfield grabbed a win over the Seahawks.

Renton 5, Tyee 1

Renton routed the Totems in Tuesday's action.

Lindbergh 7, Foster 0

The Bulldogs were buried by the Eagles on Tuesday.

Franklin Pierce 10, Evergreen 0

Franklin Pierce plastered the Wolverines.

Highline 9, Clover Park 1

Highline went out and clobbered Clover Park.

Kentridge 3, Kennedy 1

The Chargers knocked off the Lancers on Tuesday.

Hazen 3, Mt. Rainier 0

The Highlanders topped Mount Rainier.

Charles Wright 4, Seattle Christian 0

Seattle Christian was shut down by the Terriers Tuesday.

Volleyball

Kennedy 3, Kentridge 0

Kennedy posted a shutout win Tuesday over Kentridge.

Kentwood 3, Mt. Rainier 0

The Rams suffered a shutout loss Tuesday.

Christian Faith 3, Seattle Lutheran 0

Seattle Lutheran was shut down by Christian Faith Center of Federal Way.

Girls swimming

Steilacoom 146, Foster 13

Foster fell to Steilacoom on Tuesday.

Foss 125, Evergreen 2

Highline 126, Foss 64

Highline beat the Falcons, who beat Evergreen.

Girls golf

White River 67, Foster 22

The Hornets buzzed by the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Boys golf

White River 54, Foster 7

Foster also fell on the boys side Tuesday.

Monday, Oct. 17

Girls soccer

West Seattle 0, Ingraham 0

The Wildcats played Ingraham to a scoreless tie Monday.

Volleyball

West Seattle 3, Nathan Hale 2

West Seattle outlasted Nathan Hale in Monday action.

River Ridge 3, Highline 1

River Ridge dealt the Pirates a defeat.

Steilacoom 3, Tyee 0

Steilacoom swept the Totems on Monday.

Evergreen 3, Lindbergh 1

Evergreen rallied for a win against the Eagles.

Foss 3, Foster 2

Foss edged the Bulldogs in Monday action.

Cascade Christian 3, Seattle Christian 0

Seattle Christian was swept by Cascade Christian on Monday.