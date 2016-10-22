Two Junction bus shelters to be removed

Notices have gone up on two of the bus shelters just west of California Ave SW in the West Seattle Junction notifying riders that they will be removed in mid-November for "safety reasons."

The notice reads, "In mid-November, the two shelters at the west end of this bus stop (next to the Porta-Potty) will be permanently removed as part of a safety improvement by Metro and the West Seattle Junction Association. The two shelters at the east end of this bus stop (next to the bus stop flag) will remain.

This bus stop will remain open and routes 50 to Othell Station, 128 to Southcenter, and 773 (West Seattle Water Taxi Shuttle) to Seacrest Marina will continue to stop here as usual.



For more information or to comment, call Metro Customer Information at 206-553-3000."