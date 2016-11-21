On Dec. 1 and January 19 you can get financial help for college by attending College Goal Washington, where experts will be on hand to assist you in filling out the forms, and understanding the process of applying for aid.

South Seattle College inviting community to College for Goal Washington Events

Get free help completing financial aid applications (FAFSA and WASFA) to make college affordability a reality

information from South Seattle College

South Seattle College will host College Goal Washington events on Dec. 1 and Jan. 19 to help current students and community members considering college complete their financial aid applications. Sponsored by the Washington State Achievement Council, these events are free and open to the public.

The first step in getting money for college is to file your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens can file the FAFSA. People who are unable to file the FAFSA due to immigration status can file the WASFA.

South will have experts at each event ready to answer your questions and help you complete your 2016-2017 or 2017-2018 applications. Regardless of which college you plan to attend, we are here to help you take that next step!

Event times and locations

Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2-7pm, in LIB 217 and 219.

Thursday, Jan. 19, from 2-7pm, in LIB 217 and 219. Free tax preparation available at this date as well!

LIB 217 and 219 are located on the second floor of the library on South Seattle College’s main campus at 6000 16th Ave S.W. in West Seattle. The library is marked at LIB on our campus map.



For more information about the South events, please email southcompletion@seattlecolleges.edu.

For an FAQ on College Goal Washington events, please visit http://www.readysetgrad.org/educators/grad/cgw-students-families.

