Two, three story apartment buildings proposed for Avalon area

Two land use applications to allow construction of two 3-story residential buildings each containing 12 apartment units have been filed with the Seattle Department of Planning and Development. Parking for six vehicles at each buling would be provided at grade. The existing single family residences would be demolished.

The applicant for the projects is Giang Vo.

The addresses in question are 3017 and 3026 Charlestown Street SW, near Avalon Way SW.

