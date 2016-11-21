Police Blotter Week of 11-21-16

Police chase burglar on foot

The owners of a home located on the 5300 block of S.W. Shore Place had only stepped out for about 20 minutes, when an unwanted guest entered their residence. They reported the burglary of multiple pieces of jewelry around 3:30 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 13. Their son arrived and said that two guns were stolen as well. Officers contacted a neighbor who witnessed the incident. She said a silver Ford SUV backed into the drive way and a 6’ tall man threw items into the back of the car, before driving off. She wrote down the license plate number, which police traced to Avis rental car services. At 5 p.m., the neighbor called to say the suspect’s vehicle was back in the driveway. Officers spotted the vehicle at S.W. Admiral Way and California Avenue S.W. The suspect had gone on foot, running south on 41st Avenue S.W. Police got a K-9 unit to track him. Police found the man walking east on S.W. Lander Street, chased him and eventually detained the man for investigation. The witness positively identified him, and the suspect was transported to King County jail.

House party gone wild



A party was going full swing at a house located on the 7200 block of 17th Avenue S.W. on Saturday night, Nov. 12. More than 200 people attended and there were about 100 cars parked along both sides of the street. Police received a call for a noise disturbance after midnight and arrived to find a large group of teens outside. Once they realized the officers were there, the juveniles began to leave. Police found several open containers of alcohol in the yard and inside the home. They entered through the front door, which was wide open. Officers could not find the homeowner and began to suspect that the teens could be hosting a party and trespassing in an unoccupied house. After heading into the basement, police noticed another large crowd and asked them to leave immediately. Blood was smeared on a wall, and officers were concerned that someone was injured. Once the home was completely cleared, officers conducted a burglary investigation. There were no signs of forced entry or stolen property. One teen who was harassing the police while they processed the scene was arrested for consumption of liquor as a minor and possession of marijuana.

Robbery on S.W. Cloverdale Street

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of S.W. Cloverdale Street around 7:30 p.m. on Thurs., Nov. 10. The caller showed officers the probable entry, made through a small window on the first floor. The suspect left through the front door and the caller noticed it wide open when he came home. He left the residence at 9:30 a.m. His mother and grandmother had not returned home yet, so he was not sure which items had been stolen. He did know that a safe deposit box was missing and also believed two purses and some cash was gone. Officers searched for fingerprints but could not find any.

Convenience store robbed

Two men entered a convenience store located on the 9000 block of Delridge Way S.W and robbed the clerk at gunpoint around 2:35 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 9. The suspects reached over the counter and took cash from the register, before fleeing south on Delridge. The men were both about 35, wearing dark clothing and masks that covered most of their faces. A K-9 unit arrived to track the suspects but could not locate them. No customers were in the store during the robbery.

