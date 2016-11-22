UPDATE: What happened with Village Green Perennial Nursery? How is Vera Johnson?
The saga of Vera Johnson and the Village Green Perennial Nursery on 26th SW drew a lot of media attention when she faced down Bank of America and other lenders in a dispute over mortgage payments. She won a few rounds but the toll it took was enormous, both emotionally and financially. In the end, Johnson was forced to sell both the nursery and home she owned next door. She began a process of re-invention and getting back to her own roots and in the process moved across the nation to the State of Maine. The West Seattle Herald got a holiday greeting from her and she was asked to fill in a few of the blanks since we last reported on her story in April.
Here's Vera's report:
Happy holidays!
We're settling into our new house in Maine.
I've got a BARN AND GARAGE!
I successfully sold both properties to separate owners. The village green will be operating on some level, I know nothing about it yet...
The rental...is sadly being used as a car lot. All the beautiful gardens are being trampled by cars. No interest in the beauty of nature, it seems
I call it a success that i was able to sell and not lose it to developers
That was my goal.
I did everything I could do. I feel good about that.
And I'm grateful for all the support along the way.
I'm focusing on myself, my talents and strengths. I've learned to choose more wisely.
Maine. The way life is supposed to be lived. Peaceful coexistence.
I don't need anyone's approval. I can just be me.
I like me. I'm a good person with a pure heart. Village green was a reflection of who I am. And that is something i can be proud of.
I am but a seed in the field of grains. But i am still an individual seed.
I found a blacksmith group which has been fun, I've been contadancing, bowling, hiking, biking, walking and enjoying life away from all the city noise.
We live near an organic valley dairy farm I'm hoping to work with.
The river is across the road. I'm pretty much in heaven with woods and water everywhere around me.
I'm planning to take classes in metal working and planning on making high end jewelry...among other things. I'll be writing about my life at village green. With funny stories and recipes in, collaboration with my daughter who will illustrate the book.
Many blessings and well wishes!
Happy thanksgiving!
