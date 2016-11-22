Highline School Board to hold hearings on Tyee and Evergreen Schools

Small schools will unify on the Evergreen and Tyee campuses

information from Highline School District



The Highline School Board is holding public hearings as part of the process of reunifying Evergreen High School and Tyee High School. To facilitate reunification, the school board must take formal steps to close the existing small schools on the two campuses, including holding public hearings.

Starting next fall, the small schools at Evergreen and Tyee will unify to form a single school on each campus. Design teams are in the process of planning small learning structures on each campus to make sure that students continue to experience strong relationships at school.

The Tyee hearings will be held on November 29 in the library (4424 S. 188th St., SeaTac, WA 98188).

• ACE: 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

• Global Connections: 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

The Evergreen hearings will be held on December 1 in the cafeteria (830 SW 116th St., Seattle, WA 98146).

• AAA: 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

• HS3: 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

• TEC: 7:00 - 800 p.m.

Comments will be taken on a first come, first served basis, and testimony is limited to three minutes per person. Please call 206-631-3071 to request interpretation services at the hearing.

Please visit www.highlineschools.org/highschools for to learn more about the design team and get updates on its work and timeline.