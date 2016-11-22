Sportswatch: For the week of Nov. 23-29

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Boys basketball

The Winter sports season opens Saturday with Chief Sealth hosting a jamboree at 11 a.m. that also includes West Seattle and Seattle Lutheran.

West Seattle turns around to host Mountlake Terrace at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Kennedy, meanwhile, will play in a jamboree at Kentridge at 2 p.m. Saturday before hosting Olympic at 7 p.m. Monday.

Evergreen hosts the Highline Public Schools Jamboree on Monday at 7 p.m. with Mount Rainier, Highline and Tyee paying a visit.

Highline hosts Lynnwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Tyee travels to Bush at 5:45 p.m.



Girls basketball

Kennedy and Mount Rainier will be among the teams playing in a jamboree at Auburn on Saturday with Kennedy going on to host Chief Sealth at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Tyee is putting on the girls version of the Highline Public Schools Jamboree at 7 p.m. Monday with Mount Rainier, Highline and Evergreen dropping by.

Highline then goes to Decatur at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls bowling

Kennedy visits Todd Beamer for 3 p.m. action at Secoma Lanes on Tuesday.

Pros

Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will fly across the country to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday that will be carried on Channel 13 television.

Sounders

Seattle will play the second and final leg of the Western Conference Finals this Sunday, paying a 1 p.m. visit to the Colorado Rapids.

ESPN will show the action live.

Thunderbirds

Seattle pays a 7:05 p.m. visit to the Everett Silvertips this Wednesday before dropping in on the Tri-City Americans at the same time Friday.

The Thunderbirds come home to the Showare Center in Kent to play the Victoria Cougars at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Stars

Tacoma is off until Friday, Dec. 2 when it pays a visit to San Diego.

Colleges

Apple Cup

The Pac-12 Conference North Division title will be up for grabs this Friday when the University of Washington Huskies pay a 12:30 p.m. visit to the Washington State University Cougars in Pullman.

Channel 13 television will show the game live.

Husky men

The University of Washington men's basketball team will host Western Kentucky for a 5 p.m. game on Friday.

Husky women

Washington will pay a 4 p.m. visit to Seattle University this Saturday and will come home to play Portland at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cougar men

Washington State University gets a 3 p.m. visit from San Jose State at 3 p.m. Sunday in Pullman on the Pac-12 cable network.

Cougar women

The Cougars play host to Nebraska for a 6 p.m. game in Pullman this Friday before entertaining Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.